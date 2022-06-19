Nicolas Cage’s exploding testicles

The actor, favorite internet meme, goes one step further in his conversion into a caricature of himself in his new movie, ‘Prisoners in Ghostland’

Like Nicolas Cage in Leaving Las Vegas / Let’s go my child to lose my mind, which the song said -you know, Amaral, 2002-, and as if it had reached his ears, Francis Ford Coppola’s nephewwhich practically gave him the alternative with The street law (1983), he has been up to his neck in the role of Hollywood’s top actor for four decades. It was therefore a matter of time before the path of Nicolas Cage, who changed his last name in honor of one of his favorite superheroes (Luke Cage), would cross that of Sion Sono, the most insane filmmaker in Japan, which is to say, and that is exactly what happens in Ghostland Prisonerswhich hits theaters next January 28, if there are no untimely changes.

Sono, who gained international fame in 2001 with Suicide Club -famous for a bloody scene in which a hundred schoolgirls jump in unison on the subway track-, he has perpetrated a post-apocalyptic fable with cowboys and samurai that rests on an unbeatable premise: Cage is the hero clad in a leather suit that has explosives built right where his testicles are lodged. If you don’t save the girl in less than five days, the charge will explode. The classic, but literal, explosion of testosterone.

The visually stunning and lyrgically entertaining film may not be up to the task, especially after a similar masterpiece like Mandy (Panos Cosmatos, 2017), although the actor left the experience finding on the set the one who soon became his fifth wife, Riko Shigata, just 38 years his junior. They were married in Las Vegas, of course, on February 28, in honor of the anniversary of Cage’s father, August Coppola, a literature professor who died in 2009.

In June, Cage lost his mother., the dancer and choreographer Joyce Vogeland, whose existence was marked by schizophrenia. In her delusions she said that Nic was the son of Robert Mitchumwhich would be plausible if it weren’t for the fact that Cage is nailed to his father, including that hair that looks like the biggest failure of a Turkish implanter, something that provokes immediate adherence in men and compassion in women. Perhaps the key to its success.

Fringe capillary theoriesCage likes him for that infallible mix between a man of action willing to do anything (The Rock, Con Air, Next…), exacerbated sensitivity crowned by the Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas (1995) and that hyper crazy expressiveness for which he is compared to a living cartoon at least since arizona baby (1987), by the Coen brothers.

But the most important thing is that he has known how to survive the clichés: if we get tired of repeating that Cage is a genre in itselfsince it interprets itself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, more or less imminent film in which he deals with Mexican drug dealers.

Nicolas Cage to be a phenomenon, meme meat, reptile collector, sports, fleeting marriages and scandals of all kinds -including the financiers-, but he is a great actor. He has just been acclaimed for his role in Pig, where he plays a ragged truffle hunter in love with his sow, and has also shot the adaptation of Butcher’s Crossing, the snowy western by John Williams, where instead he will be a buffalo hunter. Among other ongoing projects, he also plans to give life to the very Dracula. There is no doubt that this is going to be a good year for Nicolas Cage, for his memes and for his grateful fans.