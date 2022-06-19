Nicolas Cage passionately defends his ‘movies like churros’

Play Cinema Updated: 04/19/2022 01:51 a.m.

There aren’t many more prolific actors than Nicolas Cage. Forced to work piecework to pay his debts, the actor has worked on fifty titles in the last decade, most of the time as a protagonist. Some accuse him of having thrown away his career after winning an Oscar for ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ (1996) and being a candidate for the second for ‘Adaptation’ (2003). Fed up with criticism, now he defends himself, on the occasion of the premiere this weekend – not yet in Spain – of ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’, in which he plays himself and in which he participates Paco Leon. The main character is Nick Cage, a penniless performer desperate to get Quentin Tarantino give him a paper.

For once, it is preceded by excellent reviews.

In an interview with ‘Rolling Stone’, the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola passionately defends his latest works, despite the fact that the box office has been turning its back on him for a year, since most of his productions are released directly on video or streaming platforms. “My mantra has always been ‘work’. I never had a ‘career’ », he assures the magazine. “It was a way of going through different movies. It’s like a rock album. Maybe not everything works in the script, but there are one or two songs that do.

Nicolas Cage in ‘Pig’, one of the films he claims

On films not released in theaters, Cage is blunt: “The first thing I want to say about the media is that, in my opinion, anyone who says ‘direct to video’ in this day and age is a dinosaur. Now everything is ‘streaming’. It’s one of the best ways to get your movie out there and get it played. It’s been great for me».

“I did care”

He also saves his performances: «People thought I didn’t care, but I did care. I think I did some of the best performances of my life in that period. ‘Massive Talent’ is in that group. ‘Mandy’, ‘Pig’, ‘Rotten Lieutenant’, ‘Joe’, ‘Mom and Dad’, ‘Color Out of Space’… They were all in that group. ‘Scandal in power’ seemed great to me. I would put any of those movies up there with the first 30 years. If there is a misconception, it is to overlook that there was a genuine commitment to acting».

It all started when it was learned that Nicolas Cage had wasted a fortune of 150 million dollars and that he owed the Treasury 6.3 million in taxes on his properties. Last month, Cage told ‘GQ’ magazine that he agreed to shoot so many movies to pay off his debts. “When he was making four movies a year, one after the other, he still had to find something in them to be able to give it his all,” he said. “Not all of them worked, although some were great.”

The good news, perhaps not so much for fans who try to see everything that rolls – not many have been known to succeed – is that Cage has officially finished paying what he owed a year and a half ago. The best of all is that, as he confesses, he still has some genre to explore, such as musicals, and he cites Tony Curtis as a total actor whom he admires, for being able to shoot films as different as ‘With Skirts and Crazy’ and ‘The Boston Strangler’.

