Nicolas Cage, his castle and his tomb-pyramid: 10 crazy facts to love the protagonist of ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’ – Movie News

The actor has just released an action comedy in which he plays himself. He discovers some of the quirks that have made him an Internet celebrity.

Despite his participation in many poor productions in recent years, Nicolas Cage is one of the most iconic performers in Hollywood. The actor, who began his career in serious roles such as Street Law or Birdy, managed to win an Oscar in 1995 for his role in Leaving Las Vegas. After the award, the Californian actor decided to take a change of direction and become an action movie star, starring in films such as The Rock, Con Air or Face to Face. After some professional failures (a few successive hits at the box office) and personal failures (a series of bad investments and having to part with many assets to meet debts), Cage began to take all the jobs that fell into his hands; In this way we could see him in the tremendous Disappeared without a trace, Under threat or Men of courage. However, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew has managed to redirect his career with roles in independent films under the orders of some of the best directors on the circuit: Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), paul schrader (like wild dogs) or Richard Stanley (Color out of Space).

Cage, who is a celebrity on the Internet and is the protagonist of thousands of memes and ‘GIFs’, has once again surprised locals and strangers by starring in The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent, action comedy in which he plays himself and that has conquered critics and audiences in the United States. The film, which premiered this past Friday, June 17, also stars Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Demi Moore and Paco León (in his debut in front of Hollywood cameras). At SensaCine we have special affection for the figure of Nicolas Cage, so we are going to highlight 10 reasons why the viewer should also love the Californian interpreter.

His stage name was taken from the Marvel character Luke Cage.

Nicolas Cage began his career under his real name Nicolas Coppola in 1981 as a supporting actor in the TV Movie The Best of Times, starring Crispin Glover (Back to the Future). In 1983 he decided to change his stage name so that his fame would not be related to a possible job enchantment by his uncle.: the very important director Francis Ford Coppola. Declared a total fan of comics, the interpreter put on Nicolas Cage in honor of the Marvel character Luke Cage. In this way, he already starred in The Valley Girl under the name of Nicolas Cage in 1983. That same year he would work under the orders of his uncle in The street law and would repeat a year later in Cotton Club.

As a curiosity, it should be noted that Cage said in 1992 on the television program The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, that he had taken the name of Cage from a Marvel character, whom he defined as the “first black superhero”. This is not exact: the first superhero of color in comics was Black Panther, who was born in 1966. Luke Cage was introduced to the pages of the ‘house of ideas’ comics in 1972. He wasn’t even the second, either. that in 1969 Marvel’s Falcon made its appearance in the pages of Stan Lee’s company.



One of his sons is named after Superman

Nicolas Cage is not only a fan of Marvel, he is also one of the biggest fans of DC Comics and, specifically, of Superman. His fervor for the characters is such that when he became a father for the second time -at the age of 41- together with his third wife Alice Kim, he decided to name his son Kal-El Cage. In the pages of the comic created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Kal-El is the name that Superman receives when he is born on the planet Krypton, before adopting the identity of Clark Kent on Earth.

In addition, Cage came to have in his possession the first volume of Action Comics in which Superman appeared, which sadly he had to sell when he faced financial bankruptcy. Another personal disappointment, related to the DC Comics character, was when he was hired to play him in Tim Burton’s project: Superman Lives, which was finally cancelled. Cage had to settle, years later, for giving life to a minor Marvel character: Ghost Rider.















live in a castle

Nicolas Cage has also declared himself a total fan of the medieval world. In 1997 he moved to live in a reproduction of a castle on the outskirts of Los Angeles., although his initial wish was to import one from the old continent and settle there. Years later, and given the impossibility of transferring the building to the United States (because they are protected or are national heritage), the actor acquired a huge Gothic-style castle located in Midford (Great Britain). Cage did not buy this property as an investment, but uses it as a home when he wants to escape the noisy and hectic city of New Orleans (where he usually resides).

The impressive place is valued at more than 5 million dollars and was built in the year 1775 by Henry Disney Roebuck. The castle has three halls and seven rooms. But it is not the only property of eccentric character with which Cage has been made: he also bought LaLaurie mansion, a place that holds a lot of legends and which has the honor of being one of the quintessential haunted houses in New Orleans.

He is a reptile lover

In addition to starring in the 1998 thriller Snake Eyes, Nicolas Cage is a true lover of these reptiles and other cold-blooded animals. The actor acquired, for a whopping $270,000, two dangerous albino cobras that he adopted at home as pets.. It is said that Cage kept the antidote against the poison of these deadly animals in the medicine cabinet of his house. In recent times, he has been on everyone’s lips again by posing with a snake around his neck on the cover of GQ magazine.



The actor reaffirmed his passion for reptiles when he bought several crocodiles for his castle outside Los Angeles. To this peculiar zoo of the interpreter we must add a shark (which swims in a huge tank) and a giant octopus for which he paid 150 thousand dollars.

He has built a pyramid-shaped mausoleum to be buried there

As a good eccentric, Nicolas Cage is also obsessed with death, the afterlife and the occult. The actor had a pyramid-shaped mausoleum built in the New Orleans cemetery, which will serve as a tomb when he dies. On the door of the building you can read the following phrase written in Latin: “Omnia ab uno” (We are all one).





Another of these peculiar facts was when Cage invited a voodoo priestess to bless his marriage with Lisa Marie Presley, held in Hawaii. The woman, named Miriam Chamani, had already practiced magic with the actor during the filming of the movie Sonny and at the wedding she practiced a simple ritual: she burned incense and spread perfume around the couple.

Dress in very avant-garde and groundbreaking fashion

If there is something that defines Nicolas Cage’s style, it is groundbreaking. The Californian actor flees from conventions when it comes to filling his wardrobe and he dares with bubblegum pink leather jackets, animal print shirts and the most picturesque hats. Every time the actor walks the red carpet for the presentation of one of his films, social networks burn with photographs of the interpreter wearing the most extreme and bizarre models. Without a doubt, Cage is a follower of fashion trends as he recently demonstrated in successive presentations of the film. The unbearable weight of a huge talent.



He encouraged Johnny Depp to develop his acting career

Johnny Depp was his neighbor when they both lived in the apartments of the Fontenoy Tower (Los Angeles) in 1984. At that time Johnny was a guitarist for the group Rock City Angels and had financial problems. Both had their house on the sixth floor and became friends due to their affinities. It was then that Cage began to suggest to Depp that he leave his band and enter the world of acting.. After thinking about it for a while, Cage introduced him to his agent and Depp chose to become an actor and leave music. That same year, Depp would become one of the protagonists of the successful horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street, directed by the legendary director Wes Craven.

It was Depp himself who recently spoke about this fact during his libel trial against his wife Amber Heard: “I became an actor by accident. I played in bands until Cage encouraged me to meet his agent, Eileen Feldman, and to launch myself into the performance. I’ll always be grateful to him for that.”

Bought a dinosaur skull at auction

If you are one of those who has come to see Jurassic World: Dominion as soon as it was released in theaters, because you are a total fan of the saga and of the dinosaurs, you should know that Nicolas Cage goes one step further. Among his many eccentricities, the actor is quite a student of these prehistoric animals and In 2007, he acquired a fossilized Tyrannosaurus skull at auction for $276,000.. To Cage’s dismay, he discovered that the seven-million-year-old item was a stolen item.



The United States Department of Security alerted the actor in 2014 that the fossil had probably been stolen and, indeed, the skull was stolen from Mongolia. Despite his financial problems and having spent a fortune on the object, Cage unthinkingly agreed to return it to the Mongolian government.which further enlarges the legend of the protagonist of The Search (National Treasure).

He has worked under the orders of the most prestigious directors of the so-called ‘new Hollywood’

Despite being afraid that someone would say that Nicolas Cage had taken advantage of the prestige of Francis Ford Coppola to gain a foothold in the industry, the actor worked up to three times under the orders of his uncle: The street law, Cotton Club and Peggy Sue got married.















In addition to collaborating with Francis Ford Coppola, Cage is one of the few active actors who can boast of having worked with the great Hollywood filmmakers of the 70s, 80s and 90s. It has been directed by Martin Scorsese (Full Throttle), the Cohen Brothers (Arizona Baby), David Lynch (Wild at Heart), Brian De Palma (Snake Eyes) and Ridley Scott (The Impostors). However, Cage has a thorn in his side and that is to shoot under the baton of Quentin Tarantino, as he has stated on several occasions. Will he call you for his next movie?

Married and divorced 4 days after marriage

As if from the character that earned him an Oscar in 1995 for Leaving Las Vegas it was, Cage starred in an unusual -and drunken- anecdote in the city of the state of Nevada. In 2019, under the influence of large doses of alcohol, The actor married his -at the time- girlfriend Erica Koike… to file for divorce four days later! The interpreter alleged that he was so drunk that he did not even know what he was doing and his recent wife did not object to the request for separation from her new husband. However, Koike took advantage of the marriage contract to demand child support from Cage after the separation. Another hole in Cage’s accounts, whose excesses and eccentricities, without a doubt, are a real problem for his pocket.

Nicolas Cage promises he will never retire