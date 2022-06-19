News of the day. Friedkin returns to Tirana: “I didn’t win, but Roma”. C.Ronaldo, the rumors do not subside. The Premier on Abraham

NEWS OF THE DAY – All the news of the Giallorossi day gathered for you in a single article: good reading!

The words of Dan Friedkin

Dan Friedkin it does not contain the enthusiasm for the recently won Conference. The president of Roma then analyzed the moment of the Giallorossi and of the Friedkin Group. These are his words reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport: “It is an exciting moment for our activities. We have deep affection and recognition for all Roma fans and for our customers in other sectors. Their loyalty has been fundamental for the successes achieved in recent years. The Conference League? It was a huge emotion, I am very happy that Roma are back to winning after a long time: the fans, the city and the team deserved it. I didn’t win, but Roma ”.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a suggestion that persists

Roma would have tried to start negotiations for Cristiano Ronaldo, this would have emerged by combining several clues, analyzes Leggo. The Pharaonic salary of the Portuguese, 23 million, is a big obstacle, and, together with the Champions League, it is what makes things almost impossible. Almost, key word. Because CR7 seems to have Trigoria as an opportunity, and Sporting Lisbon, because City or PSG or similar would not have made themselves heard at the moment. And the Lusitanian star could also take advantage of a super presentation at the Colosseum. In addition, if hypothetically the Giallorossi close by June 30 would still be worth the tax advantage that would allow them to pay only 100 thousand euros in taxes for income from activities abroad.

Sirens from the Premier for Abraham

Tammy Abraham he played his first season at Roma wearing the bomber shirt very well. And this has not gone unnoticed by clubs in Europe, particularly in PRemier LEague. Manchester United And Arsenal most of all they asked for information on number 9. However, until 2023 it will remain in the capital, Mourinho considers it non-transferable. Then the Chelsea it could exercise the right to repurchase at 80 million, but this is an issue that will be addressed in due course.

No Milan on the horizon for Zaniolo, scheduled visits for Mkhitaryan with Inter.

Nicolò Zaniolo is destined to shake up the market until his situation is clarified. On the 22nd he was repeatedly compared to Milan, but to date an offer for the jewel of Rome from the Milanese club has never arrived in Trigoria. According to market rumors, some Giallorossi intermediaries would have tested the ground for him in the Premier League, although, apparently, in the event of a farewell, the player would still like to stay in Italy. Mkhitaryan, on the other hand, is really one step away from the final farewell. The Armenian, ready to wear the Inter shirt, will soon carry out medical examinations with the Nerazzurri.

Eyes on Torreira, Celik approaches

Lucas Torreira could stay in Serie A after his experience at Fiorentina. Back at home base atArsenal, the London club would be trying to find a new accommodation for the player and it is not excluded that he remains in the Italian league. Previously i Gunners they had tried to place it at the Lazio but the negotiations never went through. Now it could be the turn of the Rome. The Giallorossi club could think about it but only with the loan formula. Meanwhile, Celik is getting closer and closer, the deal can be closed in a very short time. A new meeting is planned for Frattesi next week.