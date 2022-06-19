New images of Thor: Love and Thunder with the helmets of the gods

Although this week we could see the new poster of Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel continues to share little pills of the film weeks before its theatrical release. This time he shows us the new covers of Total Film magazinewhich will have Thor: Love and Thunder as the protagonist of his new number.

The first one shows us Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as Thor, with him wielding the Stormbreaker and she wielding the mjolnir. The second image is clear of headlines and allows us to see in detail the helmets that these heroes will wear in the new marvel movie. We leave you with the tweet below:

Check out the newsstand cover (L) and subscriber-exclusive cover (R) of the #ThorLoveAndThunder @TotalFilm issue, on sale June 23 👀 pic.twitter.com/GFlJcUwrJC — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 17, 2022

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor will have to face an evil that he has never had to face before, the search for inner peace. However, while he is mired in his retirement, Gorr the Butcher of Gods will cross his path forcing him to save the world once again.

He is not a simple villain… he has a lot of complexityChris Hemsworth shared a few weeks ago about Gorr. What he does is not black or white. He has a sincere motivation, I think that makes him a more interesting type of villain..

The keys to the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, the UCM movie with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman

In order to face the new villain, Thor will have to ask the Valkyrie Queen for help., played by Tessa Thompson, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster. To Thor’s surprise, Jane will manage to wield the Mjolnir becoming the Goddess of Thunder. Once the three are reunited, they can try to stop the Butcher of Gods’ feet.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released in theaters on July 8. So that you can keep up to date with the previous deliveries of Thorwe leave you here with the reviews of Thor: The Dark World Y Thor: Ragnarök.