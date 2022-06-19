netflix | Chris Hemsworth: “I love filming stories that become a point of discussion” | Thor | Marvel | The head of the spider | Cinema and series

australian actor Chris Hemsworth, famous for his role as Thor in the Marvel movies, is separated for a moment from Mjolnir to play Steve Abnesti in The Head of the Spider, the new Netflix movie that premiered this weekend. This is his first villain: a cruel and ambitious owner of a pharmaceutical company, who in the not too distant future experiments with drugs that control human emotions on a group of prisoners who live in an apparent ‘golden prison’. The interpreter, married to the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, talks with The Republic through Zoom and is even encouraged to speak a few words in Spanish.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker