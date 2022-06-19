netflix | Chris Hemsworth: “I love filming stories that become a point of discussion” | Thor | Marvel | The head of the spider | Cinema and series

australian actor Chris Hemsworth, famous for his role as Thor in the Marvel movies, is separated for a moment from Mjolnir to play Steve Abnesti in The Head of the Spider, the new Netflix movie that premiered this weekend. This is his first villain: a cruel and ambitious owner of a pharmaceutical company, who in the not too distant future experiments with drugs that control human emotions on a group of prisoners who live in an apparent ‘golden prison’. The interpreter, married to the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, talks with The Republic through Zoom and is even encouraged to speak a few words in Spanish.

After seeing you as Thor, it’s a surprise to discover you as a villain in The Spider’s Head. How do you feel in the shoes of this cruel visionary?

The interesting thing about the character is the complexity and the lies that he does, this complicated individualism and massive ego that persists, this lack of social ideals, of empathy. He is a twisted character with a cruel sense of humor, all of which come together and motivate his impulses. I think he’s been very unique and different from things I’ve done before and what I’ve done on screen lately. So yeah, it was a very exciting thing to dive into.

The film addresses the excesses committed by large pharmaceutical companies, but also the ambition of man to control human emotions. What is the final message of the film?

I wouldn’t say that it is a message so much as a conversation that triggers questions for the audience. That’s what I love about filming stories that go further, that can become a point of discussion. From there we can build our own devices, and that is certainly a reflection of the complex and controversial dynamics within the film.

This is the third time you have participated as an executive producer in a film. You did it in Thor: Love and Thunder, in Interceptor, which stars your wife Elsa Pataky and now in The head of the spider. How do you feel in this status?

I think the more I work, the more I want to not only play my characters but take care of other aspects of the process and enjoy that. I’ve been lucky enough to work with collaborative directors, so being the producer of something makes it all more official, in the sense that I feel more involved in the process and it’s great. For me what matters is my own quest to collaborate and be involved.

Some people have a particular way of working and there is not much room for someone from outside to influence. But I’ve managed to find the right ones and the best idea always wins, whether it’s with the actors or the crew listening to you. For me it’s all about humility and Joseph Kosinski (director of The Spider’s Head) reflects all of this, so it was great to work with him.

Regarding the upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder, how has it been for you to share with Christian Bale, in the role of the villain Gorr?

Christian Bale has been amazing as I imagined and as difficult as I thought it would be. He is impressive when he enters the set, he is also collaborative, friendly, open to other spirits and to talk. I think he’s one of the favorite villains I’ve ever seen on screen that he’s created in this world.

Chris Hemsworth as Steve Abnesti onstage with Miles Teller (Jeff). Photo: diffusion

Will you continue to play the god of thunder in future Marvel movies?

Whenever I made those movies I had no idea if I was going to make others, I just enjoyed the moment and the process, I loved it. But it all comes from the response of the fans and what they expect. I love the character, the experiences and the opportunity to work with different directors. It’s been a blessing so yes I’m waiting for the scripts and if there’s an exciting story to tell then I’d love to.

Just out of curiosity, after being married to Elsa Pataky for so many years, do you speak any Spanish?

“Yes”. “Hello!”. “How are you?”. “Good”. “And you?”. “I love you”. “Love you”. “A coffee with milk, please” (she says with a foreign accent and laughs). My Spanish is like this, words I know, I intend to learn. I started doing it at the beginning of our relationship (with Elsa Pataky) and now that we’re married, I think I’ve gotten a little lazier. Sometimes I try to speak Spanish with my children and have them teach me too, but they don’t always do it, so it’s their fault.