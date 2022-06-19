NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captures a stunning image of Saturn’s northern lights – FayerWayer

In every corner of the vast universe to which we belong there are visual spectacles to enjoy. It is only necessary to move away a little from urban light pollution and look towards the sky on a clear night.

The result will be a light show in which thousands or millions of stars that form the Milky Way, our galaxy, can be seen.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker