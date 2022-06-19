NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captures a stunning image of Saturn’s northern lights – FayerWayer

In every corner of the vast universe to which we belong there are visual spectacles to enjoy. It is only necessary to move away a little from urban light pollution and look towards the sky on a clear night.

The result will be a light show in which thousands or millions of stars that form the Milky Way, our galaxy, can be seen.

However, we do not need to zoom out so far in the universe from the spectacle that we are going to talk about on this occasion, although a large scientific telescope like the NASA Hubble.

The orbital observatory of the US space agency managed to capture a long time ago a phenomenon that we know exists on Earth: the northern lights.

That wonderful and impressive event of lights that occurs in the terrestrial polar regions is also in Saturn and the Hubble made a perfect portrait to show us what life is like outside the Earth in our own Solar System.

Saturn’s Northern Lights

According to what El País reviews, Saturn’s northern lights occur under almost the same characteristics as those of the Land. Particles present in the solar winds travel through the magnetic field of the ring gas giant over its poles and there interact with plasma.

In this way, as this occurs in the upper part of Saturn’s atmosphere, the light is emitted. However, on this planet the light show also occurs because there is an electromagnetic phenomenon that is recorded when the giant’s moons move close to Earth. magnetosphere.

Are there northern lights on all planets? The reality is that it is not, but neither is it an exclusive event for Saturn and Earth.

In addition to these two worlds, the light show also occurs in Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune: each one with a similar base, but with some characteristics that differentiate them due to the composition of each world.