Movies similar to Claw on Netflix: sports stories with motivational messages | Entertainment Cinema and Series
‘Claw’, Netflix movie
This Netflix movie joins the list of Adam Sandler movies that are not comedies. In it he plays Stanley Sugerman, a talent scout who meets a young foreign basketball player with a troubled past. Even so, the talent scout decides to risk what remains of his reputation and take him to the United States to give him a chance to enter the NBA.
The film’s cast includes Juancho Hernangómez, Queen Latifah, Kenny Smith, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Heidi Gardner and cameo appearances by various current and retired professional basketball stars such as Anthony Edwards, Kenny Smith, Boban Marjanović, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.
This film based on a true story tells the story of Michael Oher, a young African-American star who wants to make it to the NFL, but when he becomes homeless he is taken in by a white family. Her mother, Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock), gives her all her support to achieve her dream and the family also has personal discoveries thanks to their new member.
In addition to Bullock, the 2009 film stars Tim McGraw as Sean Tuohy, Quinton Aaron as Michael Oher, Jae Head as SJ Tuohy, Lily Collins as Collins Tuohy and Ray McKinnon as Coach Cotton.
After a players’ strike breaks out at the Washington Sentinels NFL team, the coach forms a new group with rejected players, losers and quarterback Shane Falco (Keanu Reeves) who was a great collegiate promise, but had a mistake in the Sugar Bowl and has since lost confidence and retired.
The film has a message of second chances and shows how trust can bring out the best in people.
Faizon Love, Gene Hackman, Orlando Jones, Brooke Langton, Jon Favreau, Rhys Ifans, Troy Winbush, Jack Warden, Michael Taliferro and Brett Cullen star in this 2000 film.
‘A Game Against Fate’
This film directed by Phil Joanou, and starring Dwayne Johnson, is based on a true story. The Rock plays Sean Porter, a parole officer at Camp Kilpatrick who takes on a group of kids with problems with crime and street gangs.
Porter’s goal is to teach them values through football, build them into a high-level team and give them a chance to leave their problematic background.
The cast includes Xzibit, Kevin Dunn, Leon Rippy, L. Scott Caldwell, Jade Yorker, David V. Thomas, Setu Taase, Kelli Dawn Hancock, Mo McRae, Trever O’Brien, James Earl, Brandon Mychal Smith, Joe Seo, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Jamal Mixon.
‘Wound’, Netflix movie
With this 2021 Netflix film Halle Berry made her directorial debut and in it she plays Jackie Justice, a mixed martial arts fighter who retired after a successful career. When her life comes to a standstill, the arrival of the son she had abandoned and her return to fighting give her a second chance to fight in the UFC.
Very much in the style of the ‘Rocky’ movies and more recently with the ‘Creed’ saga, this film tells the life behind the athletes who managed to achieve fame at some point and their internal struggles, with which many people can identify .
The film features additional performances by Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko (actual champion of the UFC) and Stephen McKinley Henderson.
‘The resurrection of the champion’
In this film, Eric Kernan (Josh Hartnett), an up-and-coming sports reporter, rescues a homeless man, only to discover it is Bob Satterfield (Samuel L. Jackson), a boxing legend thought to be dead. This opportunity Eric takes it to resurrect the history of the fighter known as “The Champion”.
In this 2011 drama, Yannick (Cyril Descours) is a young track athlete who has lost his sight in an accident and needs a guide to compete. That’s when he meets Leila (Rachida Brakni), a former professional athlete who has just been released from prison after five years and who will become his new coach.