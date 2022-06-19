Miles Teller Says It’s Time for Chris Hemsworth to Expand Beyond Thor and the MCU

No one can think of Thor without imagining Chris Hemsworth with his blond hair, hammer, and red cape. This Australian actor has done wonders in Hollywood with the Marvel Studios superhero, however, one of his colleagues believes that it is time to leave the franchise. In a new interview with ColliderMiles Teller says that Hemsworth needs to move away from the MCU and that people need to start recognizing him for other roles in the movie industry.

Chris Y Thousands share credits in The Spider’s Head – 48%, a new Netflix movie that is being a hit with views on the platform. With launch so close, teller He has been doing press interviews for several weeks and now he talks about his co-star’s career within Marvel, assuring that he is a highly talented actor and that the public needs to look at him in other roles. Here are his recent statements:

He is really just a player. I think the more things outside of Thor that he does and people get to see, I think they’re really going to start talking about him as a great actor, not Thor, a superhero, none of that. And those parts are very difficult to do. Having dabbled in it a little bit with all the green screen, that’s really tough and I think Chris can do whatever he wants, man. There is not a single performance that he is not capable of, and I have absolutely raised my level.

Some days ago, Chris Hemsworth talked with wired and declared that Thor: Love and Thunder It could be his last movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a trip to be thankful for and that has been completely spectacular in each project:

well the last one [película de Marvel] I filmed was Thor: Love and Thunder and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don’t know. It was a wild, fun, crazy experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are… I played that character for ten or eleven years, and every time it’s been new and exciting, and this one was no exception.

The first advances of Thor: Love and Thunder they arrived relatively recently and show us the hero traveling through space to live adventures that only a god of his stature could face. Chris Hemsworth Thor returns more than ever, leaving his Avengers: Endgame appearance – 95% and reclaiming his place as the character who effectively combines muscle with charisma.

Thor: Love and Thunder promises to become one of the biggest releases of the year, on a par with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%, the other Marvel Studios movie that also shone in 2022. Although the Infinity Saga ended excellently, Kevin Feige and his creative team have no intention of stopping the superhero manufacturing machine for the big screen, at least not for a long time.

love and thunder opens on July 7. You can read the official synopsis below:

The film finds Thor on a journey the likes of which he has never taken before, a quest for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor needs the help of Valkyrie, Korg, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer Mjolnir like Mighty Thor. Together they embark on a cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and to stop him before it’s too late.

