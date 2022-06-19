Miles Teller came to have “fuel in the blood” on the set of Top Gun: Maverick

Although the experience of shooting a movie like Top Gun: Maverick was amazing for actor Miles Teller, one of his plane rides also caused him a not so pleasant situation, because when he got out of the cabin he began to notice that he was suffering from an allergic reaction from head to toe. He remembered it that way during an interview on the Seth Meyers show.

“We landed and I thought, ‘I’m not feeling well’. I was really hot and everything was really itchy. So I got off the jet and realized I was covered in welts, from head to toe. I went to the doctor, they did some tests and that night I took a bath in oat milk. I have sensitive skin, I’m not going to lie either.”

VIDEO New trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, the return of the 80s classic with Tom Cruise

However, this horrible experience led to a conversation with Tom Cruise that he will surely not forget. “I went to the shoot the next day and Tom asks me, ‘What happened Miles? What have you found?” To which I replied, “he had jet fuel in my blood”. And Tom, without flinching, replied: “I was born with her, kid.” It was a big, very Tom Cruise moment for me.”

While Teller plays the son of the pilot Goose, who died in the first film, Tom Cruise returns to his role as Maverick, the intrepid Top Gun pilot who, on this occasion, has to become the instructor of the youngest.

Top Gun: Maverick is proof that Tom Cruise is the last big Hollywood star

Once again, the veteran actor has shown his great ability to attract people from all over the world to cinemas, as Top Gun: Maverick has already raised more than 800 million dollars at the box office and have the honor of becoming the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s entire career.

By the way, its director, Joseph Konsinski, has just released the movie Spiderhead on Netflix, in which Miles Teller also participates in addition to Chris Hermsworth.