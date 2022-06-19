Mesut Özil wants to become a professional Fortnite player if he retires from football

the agent of Mesut Ozil has claimed that the former Arsenal midfielder will move to the esports when his playing days are over, as the German midfielder continues to be sent off by Fenerbahce.

The Turkish club withdrew Özil from its first team in the spring for disciplinary reasons, and the 33-year-old’s return seems unlikely.

“He will be more into esports, play himself and maybe become a professional athlete,” Dr. Erkut Sogut told the Daily Telegraph. “It’s really good, to be honest, in Fortnite And I think one day I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s competing.”

What about Mesut Ozil?

In March, Ozil was excluded from Fenerbahce’s first team after being substituted at half-time at Konyaspor, despite captaining the team and having been one of its key players since moving to Istanbul in January 2021. .

Özil was a vital attacking figure for Ismail Kartal’s side last season, scoring nine goals and registering three assists in all competitions.

Turkish club president Ali Koc had announced late last year that Özil was “unhappy” at the club with a desire to play more, but revealed coach Kartal was struggling to get the best out of the midfielder.

“Ozil wants to play more,” Koc said in November. “From now on, you have to focus on his game and keep his business interests out of it. You need to think about contributing to Fenerbahce.”

“Our coach also has to try to see how to get the most out of Özil. There is no problem, despite what the media say. Mesut is unhappy because he doesn’t play regularly.”

professional gamer



In 2018, the German began his career as a streamer of Fortnite on the Twitch gaming platform.

“He owns a team, M10 Esports, and he has players. He has a gaming house in Germany. He has different games, like FIFA Y Fortnite“said his representative.

Like the PROGAMER fanpage on Facebook to stay updated with the latest video game, anime, comic and geek culture news. In addition you can also listen to our PROGAMER Podcast on RPP Podcast, iTunes and Spotify. To hear it better, #StayHome.