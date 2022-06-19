Megan Fox, dazzling in a tight red latex dress

The outfits of Megan fox They always set trends and impose style. The actress dazzles with her sensual outfits for the different events that she attends and her latest bet has left the spectators speechless. This time, she chose to wear a look in total net high impact for the Tribeca Fil Festival and swept the red carpet in her wardrobe.

Megan Fox chose red for her look at the Film Festival

owner of the outfits plus glam and flashy, Megan fox rocked her new fashionista choice and posed for photographers with a fire red dress made entirely in latex fabric from the Italian brand Sportmax. It is a piece very close to the body, straplesswith irregular neckline and midi length. She completed the luxurious outfit with some very flashy and extravagant shoes: studs with ankle adjustment and pointed end with metal toe cap.

Megan Fox swept her look in total network. (Photo: AFP).

How could it be otherwise, she complemented her costume look with makeup based on a outlined in jet black style cat eyes, ultra thick mascara with arching effect Y shades in shades naked. Then he added the basics of any beauty bet: pink blush in the cheek area, bronzer to outline the cheekbones, highlighters in certain parts of the face to give light to certain parts of the face and a light pink gloss lipstick.

Megan Fox chose a red latex dress for her look at the Tribeca Film Festival. (Photo: AFP). By: THEO WARGO | Getty Imagesvia AFP

The hairstyle? Loose, with a center parting and very straight. To add even more color, she painted her nails light blue and filed them so that they have a square finish, a trend that is seen a lot within the world of nail art.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

in one of the shots Machine Gun Kelly posed next to him. Unlike his girlfriend, the musician dressed in white: a two-piece suit in total off-white of fitted jacket and dress pants cut at the ankles signed by Dolce & Gabbana, the brand that represents. True to his style, he adorned his look with silver metallic chainscross-shaped dangling earrings and a look of uncontracted purple hair fancy. For footwear, she opted for some urban boot-style sneakers, also white.

Megan Fox posed with Machina Gun Kelly. (Photo: AFP).

