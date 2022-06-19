Marvel reveals how Christian Bale became Gorr

It is common knowledge that the actor Christian bale is obsessively committed to his roles, either losing or gaining a lot of weight or significantly altering his image to obtain the necessary appearance for the role in question, and that is why it should not surprise us, that an Oscar-winning actor was perfectly seated in the makeup chair for hours to play the villain Gorr the God Butcher, in the fourth film of Thor: Love and Thunderthe next premiere of Marvel.

For while the actor originally shaved his head for the role during principal photography on the film, he was unable to do so with the retakes, so Marvel Studios hired a special effects firm to create a realistic bald spot that the production could use to hide his hair, providing a more accurate look than he intended. Taika Waititi and company were able to capture during the first round of shooting.

That’s why, earlier in the week, SFX artist Bart Mixon shared several looks from Bale’s transformation into Cap the God Butcherwhich he shared on social networks and we will show you, because at the beginning of the month, Waititi revealed that it was Bale who tried his best with sample audiences of any other villain within Marvel.

“I’d say he’s the nicest villain they’ve ever had. He’s also tested the highest of any villain Marvel has ever had.”Waititi said. He later he joked: “Yeah, he’s a great actor. And the only thing he’s ever done is this movie called Empire of the Sun. And that was his last job. He was eleven years old. It’s been an amazing journey for him to help… sort of a revival of his career”.

to which the actor Chris Hemsworthstar of the film, added that Gorr is exactly the kind of villain that the public wanted: “It’s nuance, complexity, depth, a kind of weirdness that I didn’t see on the page. And with any kind of classic villain, the fact that they find themselves empathizing or asking the questions that they’re asking, or the ideas that they’re bringing up, is not just kind of a standard evil villain”. He also joked: “Which is great if you’re playing the hero and everyone is rooting for the villain.”