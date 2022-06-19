Lucero, Manuel Mijares and the jokes about their divorce at the expense of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard | Celebs from Mexico | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

the judgment of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard ended at the end of last May but the repercussions, even if they are in a joking sense, do not end. This time it was the turn of the two Mexican music stars who jokingly took the media trial that the American actors starred in. This in the framework of his presentation tour.

Lucero and Manuel Mijares were married 25 years ago and divorced 11 years ago, but fortunately for both of them and for the two children they have in common, both artists maintain a very good relationship. Something that is not usually common among ex-partners.

In this context, they were asked what they thought, regarding the trial between Depp and Amber, of the bad terms in which several ex-partners operate, some of them as mediatic as the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and the actress from “Aquaman” : The response of the two ended up making those present laugh.

The performers during their concert in Mexico City on June 18 (Photo: Lucero / Instagram)

LUCERO TOLD MANUEL MIJARES THAT JOHNNY DEPP COULD HAVE ADVISED HIM ON HIS DIVORCE

Lucero asserted that beyond the fact that she is not married to Manuel Mijares, it is important for her and her children to have a very good relationship with the interpreter as well. “I as his ex-wife and he as my ex-husband, I think that one of the tasks is to take care of ourselves. It is taking care of and respecting each other as we would if we were married, but also for our children and for our public “expressed the former “Bride of America” ​​in a statement that was collected by the “Ventaneando” program.

It was at that moment that Lucero was asked if she or her ex-husband would have been able to end their relationship with a trial involved.

“It does not fit in my head that there are couples who continue to harbor hatred or grudges, also who speak ill of each other. In the past they got together and had children… we are very lucky and it is incredible to be able to share it with the public without wanting to be an example to follow for anyone “affirmed the 52-year-old Aztec celebs.

Continuing with the topic, and in a sign that they took the questions from the press in a very good mood, Manuel Mijares took the floor and joked with the case of Depp and Amber: “I missed that (prosecute Lucero)… I lost the flag”.

Lucero followed the humorous moment and added: “You would have asked Johnny Depp… he would have given a universal demand. What I decree is that the tour lasts longer than you and I married.he pointed out between laughs.

The words of the ex-partner and now again duet occurred within the framework of their presentations in different parts of Mexico with their new musical tour “Until we were done”. The same one that already offered performances on June 17 and 18 at the National Auditorium in Mexico City and will now do so on the 24 and 25 of this month in Monterrey and Guadalajara, respectively.