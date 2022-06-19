Lili Estefan showed her legs in a miniskirt and let loose with Diego Boneta singing “La Bikina”

the star of The fat and the skinny, Lili Estefanleft with a minimal miniskirt with which she exposed her legs at the premiere of the film The Father of the Bride. Same as star Diego Bonet They both made it clear together Renata Notni Y Gloria Estefan who know how to pass the bomb and celebrate the successes of the latin artists big time

Latinos already have their version of “The Father of the Bride“, same as the protagonists Gloria Estefan and Diego Boneta among other well-known artists such as Andy Garcia. The consent of Univision, Lili Estefan went to the premiere of the new version to HBO of “The Father of the Bride” Y She arrived showing her legs with a skirt-minimal dress and causing heart attacks at 55 years old.

It is said and it is practically impossible to believe. “La Flaca” spoiled television is preserved as the great Latin divas of the same generation as her; Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek Y Sofia Vergara after 50 years: beautiful and very sexy. Also, it’s not just the physical part, Lili Estefan has inexhaustible energy and if you don’t believe, watch the clip again in which breaks out singing at the top of his lungs with Diego Boneta and his girlfriend Renata Notni. There is no doubt that the Mexican touch enchanted these artists and they had a great night.

There was also the uncle Lili Estefan, Emilio Estefanhusband of latin singer which became popular in the 1980s Gloria Estefan with the “Conga” of Miami Sound Machine. Today, after almost 50 years of artistic career, the Cuban makes her her first leading role in film format and makes the whole world, once again, cast her eyes on her.

Emilio Estefan was recently in the city of The Angels at the IX Summit of the Americas. He himself produced the entire musical part that Joe Biden witnessed with his wife Jill Biden and Kamala Harris. It opened with Afro-American drummers and Alex Fernández interpreting the King of his grandfather Vicente Fernández. So the artistic caste seems to be held by almost all members of this family.

Let us remember that the daughter of Gloria Estefan, Emily She is an excellent singer and instrumentalist musician who drops jaws every time she steps on a stage. This without mentioning the children of the own Lili Estefan. Lorenzo Luaces He just graduated from a California university and made his debut during the pandemic as a DJ.

For her part, her daughter, Lina Luaces, is not only inseparable from her mother, Raúl de Molina’s partner in The fat and the skinny, but she is already a professional model who has done several campaigns. She furthermore she is signed by a prestigious modeling agency.

Keep reading:

Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan from ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ do not believe that Piqué’s alleged girlfriend exists

Karina Banda balconyed Lili Estefan: Does she have a boyfriend?

Lili Estefan’s sexy transparency almost reaches the rear

Shoes and legs of Lili Estefan and Ninel Conde drive fans of El Gordo and La Flaca crazy