Leo DiCaprio chooses Spain to become a millionaire

16 years ago, Leonardo Dicaprio gave life in Blood Diamond, to a trafficker involved in the dirty diamond business in Sierra Leone. What we couldn’t imagine is that fiction would end up looking so much like reality. Of course, on the good side of the story, that Leo is a man committed to ecology, sustainability love for animals…

bloodless diamonds

Now, he intends to get rich selling diamonds. synthetic diamonds, yes indeed. No lives at stake or wars or dramas. He intends to manufacture these precious stones artificially, and he is going to do it in Spain. Specifically, in Trujillo, in the province of Caceres.

And why Trujillo? easy: the availability of sunlight is very high in that area, and these bloodless diamonds need the sun’s energy to be manufactured (remember the actor’s commitment to everything ecological).

Handsome, environmentalist… and employer

Diamond Foundrywhich is the name of the company, It will be launched in about two years. Meanwhile, jobs must be created: it is estimated that the new factory will have 300 direct and 700 indirect, and it will leave a good pile of millions in the locality (we assume that its benefits will not be small either). An excellent news for the cacereños. And also, of course, for the Spanish fans of DiCaprio.

