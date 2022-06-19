La Nación / Bill Gates generates controversy around cryptocurrencies and NFTs

Once again, Bill Gates managed to revolutionize the reactions on digital platforms, after giving a conference to the online newspaper TechCrunch, where despite having referred to technology companies and how they can combat the climate crisis, he was also questioned about cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

A video of the strong statements made by the American businessman and philanthropist recently came to light, causing a stir after revealing his opinion about these new digital units of value, stating that he is not a follower of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

“I’m used to asset classes where, like a farm, where they have a production or a company where they make products. They have an asset class that is 100% based on a sort of ‘biggest fool’ theory that someone is going to pay more for it than I am.”

“Anyway, I’m not involved in it. I am neither in the long term nor in the short term in any of those things. Obviously, the monkeys’ expensive digital assets are going to improve the world immensely,” said the co-founder of tech giant Microsoft.

According to the news published by CNN, Gates’ comments come as cryptocurrencies plummet, since, since November 2021, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, bitcoin has lost two-thirds of its value.

For his part, the chain’s journalist, Matt Egan, said: “Cryptocurrencies are plummeting right now.” And he stated: “I want to say that the cryptocurrency market is quite turbulent in normal times. But given these recession fears, the inflation fears, no one really wants to hold a volatile asset right now.”

“This is not the first time that Gates has shown disdain towards cryptocurrencies,” states part of the report, which also indicates that, during a February 2021 interview with Bloomberg Technology, Bill Gates highlighted the ease with which the currency can be manipulated: “I think people get carried away with these fads and may not have as much money to spare. So I am not enthusiastic about bitcoin.”