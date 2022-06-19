I have loved movies for many years. Within my favorite genres is the so-called “Science Fiction”. However, when I see a film of this type, I often do not pay much attention to the plot or if there is a “hidden message”, so almost a quarter of a century ago a friend made some observations for the proper interpretation (from his point of view, of course) from the tape called “Independence Day”.

“Look at how pure stereotypes are handled. The American Jew is the one who gives the ideas. Then the white Christian makes the African-American and the Latino execute them and finally the rest of the nations follow them and end the global threat. “

Forced or not, this interpretation had gone unnoticed by me. But it was neither the first nor the last time this happened to me. In reference to the movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still” (in the 1951 version, because until now I have resisted seeing the 2008 “remake”), I once read something more or less like this: “Didn’t The story of a clearly superior being who suddenly arrives in the world to dwell among humanity seems familiar to them, begins to transmit a message of peace that is not fully received by a sector of the inhabitants who end up killing him, although later given his unexplained power comes back to life and returns to give a final message of love and brotherhood before ascending to heaven and disappearing? And by the way, although he was not a carpenter, the character of the film adopts the earthly name of ´Carpenter´”… I insist, I do not pay too much attention to that type of detail.

Although from this last production the key phrase to prevent the extraterrestrial robot Gort from executing aggressive actions in retaliation for the attack that the alien Klaatu might suffer (which finally happens) stuck with me: “Klaatu…Barada…Nikto “. In fact, this phrase has become something used as a hidden homage, for example in the 1983 movie “Return of the Jedi” a couple of Jabba’s employees, the Hutt are called “Klaatu” and “Barada” and the first belongs to one of the two species of “Niktos” that are in the story.

Going back to the 90’s, more or less around the time of the movie “Independence Day” mentioned above, another film with alien characters and an imposing cast appeared: Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito, Pierce Brosnan, Natalie Portman, Glenn Close , Sarah Jessica Parker, Martin Short and Michael J. Fox among others. The production was called “Martians on the attack” and one of its curiosities was rooted in the language of extraterrestrials. They used the same syllable with different intonations. Something like “Ack ack ack…Ack ack… Ack ack ack ack…” How far they are, let’s not say “Klaatu, barada, nikto”… but the “ET phone home” that was from the early 80’s!

And so we arrive at June 2022. A lady of Colombian origin appears on social networks and on national television who, according to some publications, states among other things “From my stellar galactic DNA I expertly transmit sound waves of vibrational crystals that when they vibrate emit a wave of (sic) sound at very high frequency, that is, a sonography, the waves penetrate the electro/magnet field (sic) and the electrons, protons, neutrons of each of the cells of the body…” and that also charges $75 for his “energy activations” sessions in which the blood is cleansed and both the physical and energy bodies “show fully optimal results.”

Upon learning of this story, I could not help recalling the case of George Psalmanazar. East character appeared in London in 1703 and claimed to be from Formosa (old name for present-day Taiwan). Taking advantage of the communication limitations of the time, he wrote a book about the supposed customs of his country of origin (in reality, the events described mixed Aztec and Inca customs). He also invented a “Formosan” alphabet so convincing that as late as the 19th century and even when Psalmanazar had been exposed as an impostor it was being published in German books of grammar.

And another example. This is from the sixth decade of the last century. Again in London. appears a character enigmatic man named Tuesday Lobsang Rampa, who publishes a series of books in which he touches on topics such as religion, the occult and life in Tibet. When the British press questioned some of her claims and called him a fraud and charlatan, she emigrated first to Uruguay and then to Canada, where she died.

What is interesting in all the cases described is that these people have had followers. Long live freedom of thought!

Today is “Father’s Day”. Since ancient times it was written “honor your father and your mother.” And since I have touched on the subject of cinema, the couple of films in which Pedro Infante plays Silvano Treviño and Fernando Soler plays Don Cruz come to mind. Without going to such an extreme, those of us who have had the fortune to have a good father and try to be one with our children can value the reward that fulfilling this enviable task grants us. For now… Congratulations to all!

I have a few other things I would like to tell you about, but that will be next time.

Have an excellent week.