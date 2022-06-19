Kim Kardashian wants to be like her father

In addition to being one of Hollywood’s most recognizable celebrities, a billionaire businesswoman, and a fashion icon, Kim Kardashian also inherited the passion from her father, Robert Kardashian, who was a famous lawyer who became famous for being one of the defenders in the OJ Simpson trial in the 90’s, since for some time he has been training at the California State Bar to be able to become a lawyer like his father.

Through social networks and presentations on TV shows, the socialite has wanted to demonstrate her interest in American justice, embarking on a fight to try to reform the United States prison system, taking his work to the White House to become the voice of all those who cry out for justice. For this reason, the businesswoman has decided to release a new documentary where she will show the entire process involved in changing the parameters of justice in her country.

Under the name of ‘Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project’, the most famous of the Kardashians premiered a production that combined the documentary genre with reality television, a format that is well known to her. In this new project, Kim K uses his influence in society to launch his own judicial reform campaign. Airing on AMC Crime, this two-hour special features Kim Kardashian and her legal mentor, Jessica Jackson, alongside a group of legal experts who are trying to free those who have not received a fair conviction. The idea of ​​this new production arose when the businesswoman learned about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, through social networks. According to her, Johnson is a great-grandmother who was sentenced to life in prison for a non-violent drug crime, but despite not having a criminal record, the sixty-year-old had been in jail for more than two decades.

After hearing about Johnson’s case, Kim Kardashian decided to meet Donald Trump at the White House to be granted clemency in Alice’s case, fighting for a full pardon of her sentence. In June 2018 she was released and in August 2020 she was granted a full pardon. After this legal victory, the socialite began to take an interest in all the cases of injustice and inconsistencies in the US criminal system. Because of this, Kanye West’s ex began to receive letters from a large number of prisoners, such as: Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart, Dawn Jackson and David Sheppard, whose cases and backgrounds were examined in this documentary.

In this documentary, Kim Kardashian and her mentor tour various prisons in order to reveal the stories of those who have been wrongly accused. In addition, it also aims to demonstrate the importance of investing resources in educational and rehabilitation programs to keep inmates away from bad habits, successfully achieving the reintegration of ex-prisoners into society.