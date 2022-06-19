Kim Kardashian celebrates Kanye West with her children on “Father’s Day”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West They have shown that despite the fact that their relationship as a couple did not work out, they will always remain very close for the good of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, so much so that they both agreed to sign joint custody once they were legally separated.

To celebrate “Father’s Day”Kim Kardashian used her Instagram account to congratulate the father of her childrenwhom he described as the best in the world.

“Thank you for being the best father to our babies and loving them the way you do. Happy Father’s Day Ye!”wrote the owner of SKIMS at the bottom of a series of photos in which the rapper poses with his little ones.

Kim Kardashian dedicated a heartfelt message to Kanye West for “Father’s Day”

Kim Kardashian remembered her father Robert Kardashian

By the same means, the socialite remembered with an emotional message to his father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003.

“The children asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you are in heaven,” he wrote in a photo in which he appears as a teenager with his father. “they have me [sic] the most beautiful suggestions. I miss you and love you with all my soul”, he added.

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her father

He also thanked in another post Caitlyn Jenner who served for many years as her stepfather.

“Thank you for raising us and being the best stepdad. Happy father’s day”, He wrote accompanying the message with photographs of his sisters with whoever was Mr. Jenner.

Kim Kardashian thanked Caitlyn Jenner

