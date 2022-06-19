Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson already make plans for the future

If a year ago we were told that Kim Kardashian was going to divorce Kanye West and that months later she would start dating Pete Davidson, we would not have believed it. Who was going to tell us that things between them would get so serious? The businesswoman and the comedian already appear hand in hand on the most prestigious red carpets (as happened in the last edition of the MET Gala) and even refer to each other as their partner.

That their relationship is serious is something that we have seen coming for a long time, especially after Kris Jenner invited him to her traditional Christmas party. Now, a source close to the couple has confirmed that theirs is not a simple affair, since both they are “very serious” and are “in love”as Khloé Kardashian confessed to her sister just a few days ago.

“They are talking about their plans for the future as a couple,” the source reveals to ‘Entertainment Tonight,’ adding that Pete’s bond with Kim’s children has played a key role in the progress of their relationship (did you see the photos of the comedian hanging out with Saint, Kim’s youngest son?). “Seeing him with his children has made me fall in love with Pete even more. Kim and Pete are very committed to each other and feel closer than ever. They had an amazing few days in Tahiti and can’t wait for what the future brings.” future”. A vacation that was recorded on Instagram with some incredible photos, giving us a lot of envy.

Wow, it looks like Kim and Pete’s first summer as a couple is going to be amazing. We can’t wait to see what else they surprise us with next.

