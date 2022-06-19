Khloé Kardashian fans think she and Tristan Thompson are back together

The tumultuous romance between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may not be over. That is, if a Reddit user group is to be believed. Some gossip buffs are convinced the reality TV star and Chicago Bulls player are fixing things once again. Does this theory hold up to scrutiny, or is this another case of unsubstantiated speculation fueled by social media?

Editors think Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson could get back together

Khloé Kardashian in May 2022 | NINO / GC images

The relationship drama between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has long been a favorite of social media gossip watchers. It’s perfect for people who treat social media a little more like a hobby. Not least because the two dance a very tantalizing line between being radically public while keeping some important facts close to the chest. IS built for the real version of the fan theory.

Fans on the Keeping up with the Kardashians subreddits are convinced that Kardashian has fallen in love with Thompson again. Their proof is a screencap of a cryptic Instagram post by the Bulls player.

“Growth requires us to leave something behind. It can be habits, careers, beliefs, even people. Make room for pain in the growing process. You have to mourn your former life to make room for the new you, ”reads Thompson’s airy statement.

It doesn’t seem like much. But could fans be involved in anything? A user reports a Kardashian post from two days ago. It’s a screencap of her googling the phrase “Can you ever stop loving someone?” Suddenly, the focus on Thompson’s post makes a little more sense. Could these fans of The Kardashians be on something?

Why Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split recently

This isn’t the first time Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have made peace after a wave of cryptic Instagram posts. Their latest split collapsed in December 2021, according to toofab. It was then that the news spread that personal trainer Maralee Nichols was pregnant and the baby was probably Thompson’s.

The situation went on for months on social networks and gossip columns. Soon, the confrontation will be played out The Kardashians. Yet just as audiences take a look at when Kardashian decided to move forward, there are signs that the two will try to make it work. If these Redditors are right, what does it mean for the unfortunate couple to try and fix things all over again?

Has Khloé recently acknowledged her relationship status?

Khloé Kardashian wasn’t afraid to be in public after her high-profile breakup. She also appeared at this year’s Met Gala after years of reluctance. Publicly, she seems to have her life in order regardless of her romantic drama.

She announced in March that she was “moving on” to Thompson, The Sun reported. An unnamed close friend said she was diving into the dating scene. At the time, she – or at least her PR team – seemed ready to move on completely with her life.

At that time she was even linked to singer Trey Songz. But almost three months is a long time, it seems. Her post about her not being able to “stop loving someone” really sends a strong message. Sometimes fans of The Kardashians have a habit of reading things too deeply, of course. But they have precedents for betting on Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s return.

The best clues as to what could happen will likely come in the wake of what is happening The Kardashians. If the two go into damage control mode, this will be a significant sign. But if they decide to let the reaction to the episode take place on its own, that will imply that they are not currently trying to make things work.

