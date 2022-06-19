Khloé Kardashian fans think she and Tristan Thompson are back together

The tumultuous romance between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may not be over. That is, if a Reddit user group is to be believed. Some gossip buffs are convinced the reality TV star and Chicago Bulls player are fixing things once again. Does this theory hold up to scrutiny, or is this another case of unsubstantiated speculation fueled by social media?

Editors think Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson could get back together

Khloé Kardashian in May 2022 | NINO / GC images

The relationship drama between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has long been a favorite of social media gossip watchers. It’s perfect for people who treat social media a little more like a hobby. Not least because the two dance a very tantalizing line between being radically public while keeping some important facts close to the chest. IS built for the real version of the fan theory.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker