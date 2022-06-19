Keanu Reeves is the author of ‘BRZRKR’, a gore comic that will be a movie on Netflix

Actor Keanu Reeves has not only dedicated himself to the Hollywood industry, since he made a name for himself after participating in well-known films such as “The Matrix”, “John Wick”, among others.

However, the artist is the author of the comic titled “BRZRKR” and has explored another of its facets. Being a bestseller in the United States, it caught the attention of Netflix, so the platform will produce an animated series with Reeves as the protagonist.

“I saw the image of a guy who punched another guy through the chest and came out his back, ripped his arms off… I don’t know why, but it occurred to me,” he said. Keanu Reeves in an interview about the history of his comic.

“BRZRKR” tells the story of B, an 80,000-year-old immortal who made a deal with the US Army to become a killing machine, in exchange for his mortality being restored. On some occasions the memories assail B, with flashbacks to other times in the history of mankind.

Keanu Reeves donated his ‘Matrix’ salary to cancer research

Keanu Reeves gained greater popularity after starring in the first Matrix movie. Although at first he received 10 million dollars, he later received 35 more due to the success he had.

However, what caught the attention of his fans was that the artist donated 70% of his salary to contribute to science, since the money is intended for the study of cancer treatment.

The biggest reason he had Keanu Reeves for this donation was that his sister battled this disease for 10 years and was able to beat this evil. According to the medium ladbible, He was the actor who took care of his relative, who is now 55 years old.

The love felt by the interpreter of “Matrix” led him to sell his house to be able to pay for the treatment costs and his care led to the delay of the recordings of the tape. “She was always there for me, I will always be there for her,” he said.

