Kate Middleton to the ‘Pretty Woman’ at Ascot and Máxima de Holanda, in the African style

Ascot races and the princess’s birthday Ingrid Alexandra from Norway (18 years) dominate much of the current European royalty. Among the Windsors, Kate Middleton (40) triumphs in style with a look retro that reminds us, and a lot, of Julia Roberts (54) in his legendary film. Zara Tindall (41) and Beatrice of York (33) once again shows off flashy headdresses, which cannot be missed at the most important equestrian event in England. Also the celebrations of the first-born of the prince haakon (48), which debuted on Friday the 17th in a white design fit for a teenage princess. She was almost overshadowed by her aunt, Martha Louise of Norway (50) who appeared in public for the first time after announcing her engagement. Between so many long suit, the outfits african print Maxim of the Netherlands (51) during his official visit to Senegal brings color and Letizia (49) and the Infanta Elena (58) rival in elegance.

  • 1 of 10

    Kate Middleton

    in the purest style Pretty Woman, The Duchess of Cambridge takes first place in the ranking at Ascot with this impeccable polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich (2,297 euros) and a headdress with white flowers. Her shoes and bag, in brown, and her jewelry, pearl earrings from Lady Di and her engagement ring.

  • 2 of 10

    Maxim of the Netherlands

    Máxima’s visit to Senegal, in addition to leaving amusing moments, has also been a parade of outfits perfect and very ethnic. The queen points to african style with a beautiful printed skirt, with a matching bag made with the same fabric and a bamboo handle. Without forgetting one of the XXL necklaces that she likes so much.

  • 3 of 10

    Mette Marit from Norway

    For her daughter’s grand debut, the crown princess reprized a flower-print chiffon dress by Erdem, with long sleeves and a high neck. She had also worn her accessories before: a fuchsia clutch and pink croc heels, both from Prada.

  • 4 of 10

    Beatrice of York

    The daughter of Andrew of England is revealed as the new style icon of the British royal family. She went to Ascot in this €965 Zimmerman floral dress with puff sleeves. She also debuted a Juliette Millinery headdress. Her husband wore the morning suit with a pink tie, to match her wife.

  • 5 out of 10

    ingrid alexandra

    The eldest daughter of Prince Haakon dazzled at the first dinner to celebrate her 18th birthday in white. Her Monique Lhuillier dress had small polka dots and a sweetheart neckline, but she added a small veil-like cape on top of it, making it more discreet and formal. The pumps were from Louboutine.

  • 6 of 10

    Zara Tindall

    Princess Anne’s daughter hasn’t missed the Ascot races either. On the third day, she debuted a retro-style shirt dress by Laura Green London: The Isobel model for 1,400 euros. Her little green hat with fuchsia flowers from Justine Bradley-Hill Millinery for 600 euros caught her attention.

  • 7 of 10

    Martha Louise of Norway

    Radiant with happiness at the hands of her fiancé, Marta Luisa shows her most elegant version with a flowing design in vibrant pink with silver rhinestone appliqués and matching platform shoes. Durek Verret, classic, with a black tuxedo and patent leather shoes.

  • 8 of 10

    Letizia

    The Queen’s Hugo Boss confetti dress triumphs every time she wears it, although on this occasion the real star of the style was her fuchsia slingback shoes from Carolina Herrera’s CH line. This has been one of the most applauded looks of recent weeks.

  • 9 out of 10

    cupcake from sweden

    Very casual and with a very sweet touch, this is how Princess Magdalena of Sweden arrived at a charity event related to children with illnesses. The puff sleeve maxi dress in faded pink is by Love Shock Fancy with lace pumps by Chloé.

  • 10 out of 10

    Helen of Bourbon

    This week, one of the royals that has surprised the most has been the King’s sister, who once again represented the Royal House. Elena chose a striking two-piece geometric print and retro style, with a black blazer on top of it. The accessories were also very original: from the dragonfly brooch to the XL flower-shaped earrings.

