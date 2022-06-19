Kate Middleton to the ‘Pretty Woman’ at Ascot and Máxima de Holanda, in the African style

Ascot races and the princess’s birthday Ingrid Alexandra from Norway (18 years) dominate much of the current European royalty. Among the Windsors, Kate Middleton (40) triumphs in style with a look retro that reminds us, and a lot, of Julia Roberts (54) in his legendary film. Zara Tindall (41) and Beatrice of York (33) once again shows off flashy headdresses, which cannot be missed at the most important equestrian event in England. Also the celebrations of the first-born of the prince haakon (48), which debuted on Friday the 17th in a white design fit for a teenage princess. She was almost overshadowed by her aunt, Martha Louise of Norway (50) who appeared in public for the first time after announcing her engagement. Between so many long suit, the outfits african print Maxim of the Netherlands (51) during his official visit to Senegal brings color and Letizia (49) and the Infanta Elena (58) rival in elegance.

