Johnny Hardy introduces himself as Jeff Hardy’s replacement at Triplemania XXX Tijuana



John Henniganknown globally as John Morrison for his career in WWE, appeared in Triplemanía XXX Tijuana under the name of Johnny Hardy. Hennigan teamed with Matt Hardy in one of the main matches to face Dralístico and Dragon Lee in a tag team match held in the main event.

In a video recorded before the show, Matt Hardy was shown introducing his surprise partner. Johnny Hardy appeared performing classic Jeff Hardy moves as Matt watched. It was not the first time that Johnny had faced the Lee brothers. In Triplemanía XXX Monterrey the faces were seen in a triple threat.

The match was the last of the night, with Johnny Hardy playing Jeff Hardy. The surprise came in the final moments when Johnny Hardy betrayed Matt by applying a low blow, revealing himself as Johnny Caballero, a moment that Dragon Lee and Dralístico took advantage of to finish off Matt and take the victory by the count of three. Once the match was over, Johnny Hardy attacked the winners, but Matt Hardy recovered and endorsed him with the Twist of Fate. You can see all that sequence below.



Jeff Hardy was absent from Triplemania XXX Tijuana for problems with the law. The All Elite Wrestling wrestler was arrested Monday after failing a breathalyzer test and driving with a suspended license. As a consequence, Tony Khan decided to suspend his salary and activity indefinitely until he passed a rehabilitation program. Jeff was announced for Triplemania, since he finally had to cover John Hennigan.

