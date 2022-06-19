Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial live, today | Ellen Barkin said that her relationship with Depp was sexual

ACurrently the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off in libel suit after the interpreter published an article in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp laughs at a question from Amber’s lawyer to a witness

Heard’s attorney asked a witness If Disney would entertain Depp giving him more than 1 million alpacas. The actor he couldn’t contain his laughter.

Amber’s ex-lawyer said Depp called her a “bitch”

The former lawyer of the actress said that Johnny Depp I called “bitch” on the phone when I fired her.

Ellen Barkin talks about her relationship with Depp

In a video statement, actress Ellen Barkin testified that her relationship with Johnny Depp was “sexual” and not romantic. “Can we change that to sexual?” I asked.

Barkin said that Johnny threw a bottle at him during an argument

Barkin indicated that the actor I threw a bottle of wine at him through a hotel room in Las Vegas during a fight.

I also point out that most of the time the actor was drunkwhich changed when he consumed substances and became jealous.

Pro-Depp tweets negative for Amber

A Twitter expert called by Heard’s team claimed that tweets that included #JusticeforJohnnyDepp they were negative for Amber Heard.

Revs for Amber Hear, sued for perjury

Johnny Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, said he sued Amber Heard for perjury, his lawsuit went to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office.

The extravagant expenses of Johnny Depp

Joel Mandel, Depp’s former business manager, has spoken out about the extravagant spending habits of the actor, who sued his management firm in 2017 for fraud and misrepresentation.

Depp’s former agent said no other woman had accused him before Heard

Gracey Jacobs, the actor’s former talent agent, said Depp had never been accused of physical abuse by a woman other than Amber Heard

Depp’s swollen lip

Testifying on video, Bruce Witkin, a former close friend of Johnny Depp, said he saw the actor with a swollen lip during a essay in 2015 or 2016.

Johnny’s ex-friend saw a bruise on Amber’s arm

Witkin claimed that he once saw a bruise on Amber Heard’s arm. “It looked like a grab, not a punch.”

What happened on the 18th day of the trial?

These are some of the most important moments of what happened on Wednesday in the Court of Fairfax, Virginia.

Jokes about beating up Amber

During cross-examination, the actress’s sister admitted having joked with Depp about beating up Amber in 2013.

Amber Heard’s Butt Comment

Amber’s sister indicated that Johnny Depp said that Heard I had a perfect cu **telling the story of how they met. “Her perfect butt left a perfect imprint on the couch,” Depp allegedly said.

Amber Heard’s sister goes up to testify

Whitney Henriquez, sister of the actress, is testifying on the 18th day of the trial and mentioned that sometimes saw marks on Amber in 2013. She also described how her sister changed while she was in a relationship with Depp.

He also pointed out that there were always lawsuits between his sister and the actor when he was using drugs or drinking.

Johnny laughs at Amber’s sister’s statement

Whitney said she saw Johnny Depp consume a ziplock bag full of unknown pills, some prescribed, others not… “to see what would happen.” The interpreter of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean laughed after hearing the statement of his ex-in-law.

Saw Elon Musk at Amber and Johnny’s apartment

In his video statement, Joshua Drew commented that saw Elon Musk in Johnny Depp and Amber’s penthouse Heard about 3 or 4 weeks after the actress filed a restraining order against Depp.

Amber’s friend said Johnny Depp once spit on him

Joshua Drew, a friend of Amber Heard, stated that Johnny Depp once yelled at her and spat in her face during an incident in the penthouse.

Theme by Amber

Raquel Pennington, former best friend of the actress, said that “I’m scared for Amber.” And I commented that it was Johnny Depp who called himself “the monster” when he was talking about his other side.

Amber Heard’s friend cries as she remembers her facial injuries

Rachel Pennington couldn’t hold back the tears when talking about the facial injuries that Amber Heard presented. “It’s a photo of Amber’s face with two black eyes and a swollen lower lip, a swollen nose,” she said.