Johnny Depp shaves and reappears happy in Finland

Dafter having won a millionaire lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heardthe actor Johnny Depp He has relaxed quite a bit. A few days ago, he already appeared at a concert of jeff beck playing the guitar and now, he was unexpectedly surprised at the airport in Finland.

So far it is unknown if the state of the American actor in Scandinavia It is because he is looking for a break or because he has a new project in those latitudes.

In addition to this visit, Depp wore a new look, with his face shaved, with a more youthful appearance, different from the one he had in recent weeks in the courts of Virginia

“To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering fans. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same path together. We have done the right thing together, all because we cared. And now, we will move forward together,” said the 59-year-old actor.

You are, as always, my bosses and, once again, I have no other way to thank you than to say thank you. So thank you. my love and respect Johnny Depp

The change of countenance must also be favored by the judge’s verdict, which forced his ex-wife to pay him compensation for 8.3 million dollars.

Amber Heard: The other side of the coin

The opposite part of this scandal, which seems not to end, is that while Deep went around the world and even greeted some of his fans, Amber Heard was recently captured inside a clothing auction store, TJ Maxx, in Bridgehampton, New York.

When the 36-year-old realized that she was being filmed, she fled the scene, leaving behind a basket where she had already placed several items of clothing.

In addition, the figure of Johnny Depp was so strengthened by the scandal of the trial that the perfume Dior Sauvagewhich he has promoted since 2015, has sold out in Europe and even in several cities in the United States and a relaunch of the fragrance is expected.