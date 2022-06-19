Johnny Depp perfume for Dior is the best-selling in the world

The actor is the image of this perfume since 2015. Photo: Getty Images

Johnny Depp is probably one of the most mentioned names in the last two months, the reason is the media trial in which he faced his ex-wife, Amber Heard, after almost ten years of abuse by both, the final decision was in favor of him, leaving the actress, at least her image, quite battered.

Read also: 10 key tips to improve sexual life as a couple

Here you can find more content like this

Interestingly, after everything that has been said about the actor as a result of the legal dispute, it seems that his image is all the rage, since the perfume Sauvage by Diorof which he is the face, is having a tremendous boom commercially.

Johnny Depp is the image of this object of desire since 2015 and the Parisian fashion house has maintained their relationship with him despite the various negative accusations that have become popular in the last ten years.

For example, Disney decided to cancel any chance of a contract with the American regarding the possibility of playing Jack Sparrow again in a new movie in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga, while Warner Bros. fired him from ‘Fantastic Animals’ : The Secrets of Dumbledore’ and replaced him with the Danish Mads Mikkelsen.

Now it seems that the admirers of the protagonist of ‘The Young Scissorhands’ are showing their support by buying the perfume of which he is the image.

The luxury brand confirmed to S Moda that its sales did increase, however, they are not sure if the success is due to the aforementioned trial. Since it was launched some seven years ago, according to the firm, Sauvage sales have grown steadily, with peaks at Christmas or Father’s Day, so much so that they have made it a one of the five best-selling products.

In the last three years, it has gone on an even bigger rise, since December 2021 it has become the best-selling perfume of the year, surpassing even any feminine perfume.

According to the specialized media WWD, the demand for this fragrance has been rising in the weeks after the start of the trial, and in just one month Perfume searches have grown by 48% on Google, going from 823,000 searches in March to 1.2 million in Aprilwhen the trial against Heard began.

Dior received multiple criticisms for maintaining its relationship with the Oscar nominee, however, what interest would the fashion house have in breaking their contract with him considering all the sales they get thanks to him?

The history of Johnny Depp’s perfume

The idea for Sauvage arose from the brand’s classic perfume called Eau Sauvage, which at the time broke paradigms of what a masculine scent should be like. This new version followed the path of a different masculinity, François Demachy, Dior’s perfumer, described it as “noble and tough at the same time”, to what it seems that Johnny Depp had the perfect ability to represent, adolescent icon, acclaimed by his work and an air of rock star.

At the end of 2021 it was mentioned that the soccer player Kylian Mbappé would be Dior’s new ambassador, something that did not sit well with the interpreter’s fans, however, the French firm mentioned that he will continue to be the global image of Sauvage, while the athlete will be one of the ambassadors in France.