Johnny Depp performed with Jeff Beck at a blues festival

Johnny Depp He is going through his best moment after winning the legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard in past weeks.

She had accused him in the past of being a domestic abuser. That’s why, Johnny Depp He sued her for defamation. The trial was televised, lasted six weeks, and the jury found in favor of the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Thus, the trial jury established that Johnny Depp He must be compensated with around 10 million dollars after being defamed by the actress. She, meanwhile, would receive only two million for one of the claims she made.

Since then, Johnny Depp has been on tour performing with the legendary musician jeff beck and celebrating the outcome of his trial.

Now, the actor performed during his first public appearance since Amber Heard admitted that he cannot pay the amount awarded to Johnny during an interview with Dateline In the past week.

Johnny Depp’s performance with Jeff Beck

On the day of this Sunday, Johnny Depp wowed the fans when he took the stage with jeff beck in the Helsinki Blues Festival, in Finland.

the Hollywood star wore a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up to show off his tattoos as he sang. The actor waved to the crowd from the stage as he stood next to British guitarist Jeff, 77.

The musician wore a sleeveless denim jacket. Also, he wore a white t-shirt with a pair of cargo pants while playing the guitar.

Johnny and Jeff They’ve been friends since 2016, and now they’re working on an album release that’s been in the works since 2019.