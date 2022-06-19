Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears upon receiving an award

The New York star recently received an award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, in recognition of being one of the most familiar characters in film and television for viewers. The singer-actress was in tears as she dedicated the award to her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Jennifer’s nice words to her family

“I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong, and to my children for teaching me to love“, he pointed. The singer and actress is the mother of 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme. born from her marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

The singer with her two children.





Nor did he forget her fiance, Ben Affleck, to whom he sent a loving message. “Wait for me for dinner; I’ll be home at 7,” she told him.

Visibly moved, Jennifer had words of gratitude for all those people who have helped her throughout her career, to whom she dedicated the Generation award for her artistic career: “to all the wonderful people I have been lucky enough to meet and work with. You are only as good as the people you work with. And if you’re lucky, they make you better. And I have been very lucky in that sense, ”the singer and actress began.

Jennifer was spectacular at the gala.





“I want to thank all the people who have given me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy. And to those who broke my heart. To those who were true and those who lied to me“J.Lo continued in her beautiful speech.

And finally, he didn’t forget about his fans: “You are the reason I’m here… and I love you. I love you.”