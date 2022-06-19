Jennifer Aniston knocks down a hoax about her diet that has haunted her for years

With some regularity, the stars of the entertainment world are the subject of rumors and hoaxes about certain aspects of their lives that are far from resembling reality. Y Jennifer Aniston (53) has put an end to one of them related to his dietary habits while filming the legendary Friends series.

During the last decade, specifically since Courteney Cox confessed in an interview in The LA Times that her partner ate the same type of salad every day, a recipe had proliferated that, under the name of ‘Jenifer Aniston’s salad’had become one of the most shared and replicated on social networks.

Y the salad in question -consisting of bulgur, diced cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, chickpeas, crumbled feta cheese and chopped pistachios- Has nothing to do with which the Californian actress used during the nineties.

“I’m sorry, I feel like I’m letting everyone down. but that’s not my salad. It looks delicious, but it’s not the salad I ate on ‘Friends,’” Aniston told Shape during an interview.

In fact, the salad he actually ate was “totally different” and consisted of shredded lettuce, chicken, egg whites, a couple of chickpeas, bacon and a basic vinaigrette. Sometimes, as the actress herself has confessed, she added pecorino cheese from a nearby Italian restaurant, but it has nothing to do with the recipe that she has circulated around for years.

“I would never have so many chickpeas in a salad, to be honest. It’s not good for the digestive tract”, says Aniston, who has probably given rise to the true recipe for ‘her’ salad going viral.