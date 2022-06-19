Jennifer Aniston did not eat that salad that went viral

We know that it is a hackneyed phrase, but we come to remind you that you should not believe everything you see on the Internet. Surely lately you’ve seen on many, many occasions a salad recipe that Jennifer Aniston supposedly ate during the filming of ‘Friends’. Well, we’re sorry to inform you that this salad It has absolutely nothing to do with the actress. And we do not say it, she herself has clarified it in a recent interview.

“I feel like I’m letting everyone down, but that’s not my salad,” the actress told Shape when asked about this famous dish. This story began in 2010, when Courteney Cox commented in an interview that Jennifer Aniston ate the same Cobb salad every day. A dish that she supposedly tailored to her tastes, resulting in a combination of bulgur, diced cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, chick peas, crumbled feta cheese and chopped pistachios.

The ‘Jennifer Aniston salad’, as it began to be called on the Internet, became part of one of the favorite TikTok recipes. However, the actress never took it. In fact, Jennifer said in the interview that she would never put “so many chickpeas in a salad.” And she added: “It’s not good for the digestive system.” We have been deceived.

But don’t panic because she herself has told what her favorite salad really was at that time. A dish that was “totally different” and included chopped lettuce, chicken, egg whites, a few chickpeas, bacon and a vinaigrette as a dressing. We write it down for when we want to prepare a healthy, easy and delicious salad. Thanks, Jen.

