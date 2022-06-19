Jared Leto and actors who went to extremes to ‘become’ a character – Film and TV – Culture

‘Method acting’ is a technique used by actors to meet and deeply understand the character they are about to play. While this can give audiences an amazing film, it has also led to extreme moments in their lives for the performers.

The idea of ‘method acting’ is applying techniques based on sensory memory and emotional exercises that allow the actor to go through the life experiences of their characters.

Here are some examples of actors who have experienced extreme tests with this method.

Lady Gaga in ‘The House of Gucci’

The singer and actress played Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, in the designer’s biopic.

To get to the excellent performance that Gaga gave in the film, the actress tried to get out of her role as little as possible, even months before filming began.

Because of this, Gaga decided to dye her hair the color of her character and speak with a Reggiani Italian accent even when she was off camera.

However, beyond a physical change, the American singer focused on understanding the personality of Gucci’s widow, who was convicted of hiring the hit man who would have killed her ex-husband, and began to try to see things as she would see them. .

In an interview with ‘Vogue’ magazine, the artist talked about how It is not about imitating but about understanding how the character saw things: “I began to live in a way that in whatever I looked at, in whatever I touched, I realized where and when there could be money.”

Despite his performance and how much Gaga was linked to the character, the Gucci family did not seem to receive it in the same way and issued a statement, in which they expressed that they were not comfortable with the representations of the characters in the film. .

Jared Leto in ‘Suicide Squad’

The singer and actor was widely criticized for his performance as the ‘Joker’ and also for the heavy jokes he made on the ‘set’, which, apparently, were because of how much he was immersed in his role.

Used condoms, sex toys and dead rats are some of the things that other people in the cast of the film received.

When the medium ‘E! News’ asked him about it, the actor replied that “the Joker is someone who really doesn’t respect things like personal space or boundaries.”

However, some of his filming partners commented that this dynamic was not well received and created a fear of “not knowing what to expect from him”, as Margot Robbie assured in an interview.

Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Revenant’

For this role Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar Award in 2016.

The role that gave DiCaprio his first Oscar Award had a preparation with ‘method acting’.

The actor decided that in order to correctly and closely interpret ‘Hugh Glass’, a very close guide and connoisseur of paths in nature, he had to camp in the open air, swim in frozen rivers and some more extreme things like sleeping on the corpse. of an animal

The actor told the media ‘Yahoo Movies’ that among the most difficult things he has had to do in his life is his preparation for said film.

Dustin Hoffman in ‘Death Marathon’

The movie that was filmed in 1976 where Hoffman plays ‘Thomas Bibington’ required the actor not to sleep for three days in a row in preparation for a time when his character was going through the same thing.

However, at that time, the actor was criticized by Laurence Olivier, who also starred in the film, because he believed in a more classic method of acting where it is not necessary to go through that kind of thing to understand his character but simply act. right.

Christian Bale in ‘The Machinist’

Bale is recognized in the industry for adapting his body to what his roles demand of him. The delivery that he made playing ‘Trevor Reznik’ was the role in which the actor has been seen thinnest in all the time he has been on the Hollywood scene.

Bale lost 30 kilos on a restrictive diet of only “coffee, apple and tuna” as he told the media ‘The Guardian’. This allowed him to adapt to her character both physically and mentally.

Many surprised with the change of Christian Bale for the new Thor movie (thinner, less muscular than other times…) but he has always worked the roles 👀👉🏼

1: The Machinist

2Batman

3: The Great American Swindle pic.twitter.com/PWArFtrmbY — M.✌😎 (@killingmartinez) May 24, 2022

