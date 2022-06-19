Ireland Baldwin and the floral bikini with which she welcomes summer on the beach

Ireland Baldwinmodel and eldest daughter of Alec Baldwin, consented to her thousands of followers on social networks by sharing a reel of photographs taken during her recent trip to Capo Coda Cavallo, Italy with her boyfriend RAC.

In the images, she flaunted her days of rest in front of the sea dressed in a glamorous two-piece swimsuit, ideal for receiving summer.

She wore a two-piece set, made up of a neck bra halter and open back with multicolored flower print and a bikini high-cut in the same style; Both garments helped to highlight his well-cared figure.

She showed off a natural, yet glamorous look by wearing no makeup on her face, with her reddish hair tied in a high bun and wearing a colorful necklace and bracelets.

“I have eaten so many clams here that I am turning into a clam. I am clam girl. I always dreamed of becoming a Marvel superhero and I think ClamGirl works,” she wrote.

In the same publication, he also shared other photos of attractions such as the cobbled streets of Capo Coda Cavallo, gardens and historic buildings.

For his part, through his stories he has been sharing more details such as visiting restaurants and tours of other maritime attractions such as the coast of Sardinia.

Before arriving in Italy, the 26-year-old model toured Paris, France with RACwhere they were invited to a family wedding.

Ireland shared photos kissing her boyfriend under the Eiffel Towerenjoying a lavish lunch with friends by the riverside River Serna and preparing for the wedding inside a luxury hotel.

In one of the photos, Baldwin put several emoticons of engagement rings and hearts, which raised suspicions among her fans about a possible engagement and even wedding between her and the musician.

However, the model hinted that they would attend the wedding someone else.

Recently, inspired by a body positivity message made by Camila Hair, Ireland Balwin took to her Instagram account to share her experience of her own struggle against criticism and cyberbullying linked to her body and beauty.

“I’ve spent too many years starving, bingeing, purging, measuring, stepping on scales, spitting food in my bag, and ruining my body everywhere because a troll told me I’ll never be as slim and beautiful as my mother.”

“I love my body,” he said. “I love the way he moves. I love how I feel in it. Sure, I have my insecurities. I know a lot of you assume I’m full of lip fillers, breast implants, and Botox, but while there’s absolutely nothing wrong with any of those things, I’m not, but heck! All you had to do was ask!”

The message was given after several photos of her taken by paparazzi during a day at the beach in which he used bikini. After they went viral, netizens made fun of his “fat figure” and “ugliness.”

