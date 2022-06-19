“I don’t want to talk about Scott Disick anymore”

During one of the last episodes of The Kardashiansthe new reality show produced by the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, was added a moment “to the Inception“. Breaking the fourth wall completely, Kourtney Kardashian he expressed all his frustration with some of them narrative lines towards which the series wants to focus the attention of the public, but which she has always refused. What happened? During the evening of the engagement with Travis Barkerto date her husband, the script of the show wanted to leverage one of the hottest dynamics of the series: Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend and father of her children, Scott Disick.

Speaking with her friend Stephanie Shepherd, the eldest daughter of the Kardashian family, she explained: “Travis and I are great together, but looking at the montage of the episodes, we got very annoyed because they want at all costs. involve us in this drama [ndr dell’ex compagno Scott Disick]”. Indeed, during the episode in question, it could be noticed a particularly tense air.

Kourtney explained that on the night of her engagement with Travis there was a moment of excitement when the sisters pointed out that they having warned of the good news his children, but not Scott. At that moment, a comment from the Kardashians on Kourtney’s choice opened. Comments that the latter, with hindsight, did not like at all. The entrepreneur continued: “The producers, or whoever for them, had decided that at that moment I was the one chosen to unleash a drama. I didn’t think they were all s *** for bringing up that story, but it wasn’t part of the evening. We talked about it maybe two seconds and I didn’t even realize it until I saw the episode. Mounted like this it seems to have been the focus of the evening when it wasn’t even 50%“.

Kourtney Kardashian Scott boyfriend: “I don’t want to give space to this old story anymore”

The businesswoman said she had asked to move the scene which was about Scott in the next episode out of respect for his special night and Travis, however was not heard. Kourtney continued to confide: “We sisters are all executive producers of the series, so we can see the montage of the series live to give notes or notes and to make sure that the stories told are correct. Right now I’m over the moon and it’s time for the show to notice too. I don’t want any space to be given to this old narrative and something that in reality it does not exist. The engagement episode should be a central episode, which you speak of my redemption from toxic relationships. It should be about my love affair that has turned into one fable“. And, to be honest, Kourtuney has every reason to complain.

Indeed, the story between Scott and Kourtney now it is a narrative line already exceeded. Fans of the series were able to discover all sides of their relationship, even in the most traits toxicin 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashian. Therefore, there was no reason to talk about it yet. However, it’s extremely interesting to see how Kourtney talks openly about the show’s production and what she liked and didn’t like within an episode of the same reality show. This gives much more naturalness to the series. Naturalness that unfortunately had been lost a bit after the first hilarious seasons of the original family format. Therefore, good Kourtney! Despite the “effect Inception “, the intervention was more than appreciated.