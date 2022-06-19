human, rolled up and with the coolest wig









Travel to the most sumptuous time in history, with its Baconian lavish banquets and excess, powdered faces, impossible wigs and skirts under which an elephant could hide, it is always the most interesting. in the bowels of the courts hide secrets, romances and entanglements worthy of a great movie script. Above all, if one enters the labyrinthine corridors of the courts of a king as Louis XIVbetter known as the sun king.

a little chaos (2014), the film that arrives this Tuesday at RTVE Playstarring Kate Winslet is set in the 17th century, specifically in the year 1682. A delight for lovers of period films and fans of series such as Downtown Abbeyin which the actress gets into the skin of the landscaper Sabine de Barra, chosen by Louis XIV to design one of the gardens of the monarch’s new palace in Versailles, on the outskirts of Paris.









Kate Winslet, again in a period film

With the great Alan Rickman Mixing romance, comedy and melodrama, a little case offers all the ingredients of a love story in which everything flows in idyllic settings. Trying to avoid the clichés of the most classic proposals of period cinema, the film directed by Alan Rickman -popularly known for playing Severus Snapes in the saga Harry Potter– stands out with a colorful photograph, modernizing the dialogues and the characters. You’ll never see a Sun King in a cooler wig, so cool and human like the monarch brought to life by Rickman himself. Not to mention the comical and absurd portrait of the courtiers who are after the king at all times, especially highlighting the role of an always effective Stanley Tucci. Beauty between the irregular, excessive and even the grotesque that thanks to the preciousness with which this story that mixes fiction and history is told, rises into a visual delight for the viewer.







Alan Rickman directs and stars in ‘A Little Chaos’ (2014)