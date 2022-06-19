Hugh Jackman sells his luxurious Manhattan triplex for 37 million euros

The actor Hugh Jackman, world famous for his role as Wolverine in the ‘X-Men’ saga, he is currently triumphing on Broadway with ‘The Music Man’, a musical in which, in addition to acting, he sings and dances. A few blocks from the theater, the performer has a luxurious triplex that, now, his wife, Deborah-Lee Furness, and he have put up for sale.





With the impressive views over the Hudson River that the stomp has, the couple won’t have too much trouble selling it… well, if they can find someone to pay them. 37 million euros that they ask for him, after having bought it in 2008 for 20.





























































Hugh and Deborrah own other mansions, but this is one of the homes they spent the most time in. The triplex occupies the eighth, ninth and tenth floors of one of the three towers designed by Richard Meier in Manhattan and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two toilets, living room, dining room, kitchen, library, game room, sauna, gym and other amenities.

The successful marriage is not the only celebrity couple that has put a luxury home on the market in New York: Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva did the same a few weeks ago with their spectacular mansion in The Hamptons, one of the most exclusive areas of the city.

We tell you much more about the sale of Hugh Jackman’s tripex in your magazine Soon.