Hugh Jackman, more romantic than ever: “It was destiny”









Hugh Jackman he never ceases to amaze us, be it for his talent on screen or for his human quality. This ‘wolf’ has little ferocity when the cameras are turned off, rather it is a ‘pretty kitten’ that has conquered us all with its sympathy and humility, but, oddly enough, in that big heart there is only room for one person. The Hollywood star celebrates his twenty fifth anniversary wedding with the actress Deborra-Lee Furness. A movie love that, after the breakup of Brangelina, has established itself as one of the most solid couples on the scene.

The protagonist of ‘Wolverine’, very active on social networks, has become romantic and has taken the opportunity to send a message to his wife, you don’t get to silver wedding every day! “Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing“, begins the text, which is accompanied by some unpublished photos of their wedding. He in a black suit, white shirt and tiny glasses. She with a huge bouquet of flowers, a pearl choker and a bouffant updo.











Image of Hugh Jackman’s wedding with Deborra-Lee Furness INSTAGRAM

They met when he was 20 and she was 33 on the set of the Australian television series ‘Corelli’ in 1995, Hugh Jackman’s first professional job. The age difference It was not a problem for either, although the actor has already confessed on many occasions that she made him very nervous and, although he tried to restrain his feelings and maintain professionalism, finally both confessed what they felt for each other. A few months later, they decided to walk down the aisle. “From almost the moment we met, I knew that our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years, our love has only grown deeper. The fun, the excitement and the most exhilarating adventure; learning even more,” she says.











Image of Hugh Jackman’s wedding with Deborra-Lee Furness INSTAGRAM

its almost 30 million followers on Instagram have witnessed this beautiful declaration of love. After the spate of unexpected celebrity breakups this past year has left us, this was what we needed. “I will always be grateful to share our love, our life and our family together. This has only begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart.“, he concludes.