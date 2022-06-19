how the fear of missing out on what’s hot boosted the economy – En Segundos Panama

Why did so many people invest? Because the fear of missing out is a super drug. Because, when prices are skyrocketing and you feel the fear of missing out, you can convince yourself to imagine an intrinsic value for anything.

The cheapest version of the Cosmograph Daytona, Rolex’s stainless steel model made famous by Paul Newman, has an MSRP of $14,550. However, it is unlikely that you will get one that cheap.

In recent years, demand for luxury mechanical wristwatches has far outstripped supply and the waiting list for Rolex’s most popular models—if you can first convince an authorized dealer that you’re worthy of one—it’s said that now it is several years. According to WatchCharts, a price database for watch collectors, a current model of the Daytona sells for more than $40,000 on the secondary market; Over the past five years, the Daytona’s secondary market price has grown at an average of 20 percent a year, making it a better investment than anything in the S&P 500 during the same period.

High-end watch prices aren’t the only ones to skyrocket during the pandemic. For a wide variety of collectible products – including works of art, classic cars, luxury handbags, sports shoes, comics and trading cards – the past few years have been more effervescent than a bottle of Dom Pérignon (whose price for certain vintages is also has fired). Then there is the market for houses, arguably a more practical scarce commodity, where prices have also risen to intolerable new highs in recent years.

I’ve been thinking a lot about these asset bubbles lately, especially now that I’ve followed the collapse of bitcoin, ethereum, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the broader cryptocurrency industry that became so fashionable during the pandemic. Proponents of DeFi—crypto slang for “decentralized finance,” which essentially seeks to replicate the financial services industry with cryptocurrency-based systems—argue that the technology will expand access to financial products and unleash a wave of innovation now hampered by the overlords of traditional finance, which they derisively call TradFi.

More and more quickly, however, we are realizing that cryptocurrencies are just another collectible item driven by the same forces that inflated the market for Birkin bags and Yeezys: lots of money splashed around the world, not many places. obvious where to put it and a fear of missing out on something that everyone else seems to think is trendy.

Just as a Rolex doesn’t tell time any better than an ordinary wristwatch—in fact, electronic watches are much more accurate than mechanical ones—DeFi doesn’t seem to do any better than TradFi and in many practical ways is worse. As a group of computer scientists and technology experts recently put it in an open letter to Congress: “By its very design, blockchain technology is ill-suited for almost any purpose currently touted as a current or potential source for public benefit”.

So why did so many people invest? Because the fear of missing out is a super drug. Because, when prices are skyrocketing and you feel the fear of missing out, you can convince yourself to imagine an intrinsic value for anything: a mechanical watch is a marvel of miniature engineering, almost a work of art in its intricate complexity. Or: An algorithmic stablecoin is a marvel of financial technology engineering, a way to replicate old-fashioned banks and payment networks on the blockchain to create an open financial infrastructure.

Wait to? No, I don’t know what all that means either… but look how amazing it is! Also, even more importantly, check out how other people think how awesome it is!

The twist in my analogy, of course, is that the kind of guy who can afford $40,000 for a Rolex probably isn’t going to feel much of a shock if Daytona watches suddenly go out of style. (In fact, resale prices for Rolexes and other luxury watches have fallen in recent months. The resale market for sneakers is also softening.)

On the other hand, cryptocurrencies were promoted to everyone, rich and poor. On social media, on financial television networks and in celebrity-studded Super Bowl ads, these complex, volatile, collapse-prone and unregulated products were sold to the masses as opportunities they couldn’t miss. “Fortune favors the brave,” promised Matt Damon, as Larry David starred in an ad whose slogan explicitly invoked the fear of missing out: “Don’t miss out on cryptocurrencies.”

Cryptocurrencies were also just the latest in a series of unsustainable bubbles that have rocked American life over the past two decades. At the turn of the century, people were trying to make huge investments in dot-com companies that threw their money away. In the mid to late 2000s, the real estate boom dominated, leading to the Great Recession. And, since 2010, we have had a series of up and down cycles in cryptocurrencies; Before this latest run, Bitcoin rose and fell in 2011, then from 2013 to 2015, and again from 2017 to 2018.

I’ve seen a lot of glee online recently over mischief: a lot of people who didn’t participate in the crypto boom scoff at those who came in with it all, which is perhaps only fair to the skeptics who had to put up with it for years to obnoxious crypto characters who told them: “have fun being poor”.

However, can you blame them? Studies suggest that people under the age of 40 have been much more willing than older people to invest their money in cryptocurrencies. This makes sense when you consider that much of their adult lives have been dominated by these cycles of ups and downs and consistently low growth in real wages.

For millions of people, cryptocurrencies, like real estate and dotcoms before them, offered a way out of what has otherwise been an economic dead end. They just wanted to get ahead in almost the only way one can these days: put your money into something trendy and hope it’s a hit. It’s the American way.