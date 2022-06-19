How Nicole Kidman has managed to reinvent herself

An Oscar, a BAFTA, two Emmys and five Golden Globes (three of them for films) have failed to anchor Nicole Kidman to the cinema. Nor have such acclaimed directors as Stanley Kubrick, Alejandro Amenábar, Lars von Trier or Ryan Murphy, with whom she has worked throughout her more than three decades of film career, made her the highest-paid actress in the industry during three years.

The Australian has shown that she has no prejudices about television and, freed from them, has starred in three consecutive series that have made a lot of noise: Big Little Lies, The Undoing Y Nine Perfect Strangers.

Amazon Prime Video premiered the first episode of the last one last Wednesday, and the production has already reached the third position in the ranking one of the most popular on IMDb, with a push that has made it rise 62 positions.

Nicole Kidman had not participated in a miniseries since 1989, with Bangkok Hiltonand in 2012 he starred in his last telefilm (Hemingway & Gelhorn). If you had any doubts about continuing to make a career in television, the shine of the two Golden Globes that you have for Big Little Lies They gave him insight. Then came one more nomination for the same series and another for The Undoingboth for Best Actress.

The 54-year-old actress has managed to reinvent herself, but taking risks. Because Kidman is the hallmark of Eyes Wide Shutof Moulin Rouge!of The othersof The interpreterof Australia and of many more. Nobody guaranteed that the public that framed her on the big screen would follow her to the small one.

Not all hollywoodians They come and they stay. In fact, Julia Roberts herself starred in 2018 home coming —before he had barely done episodic episodes—, and for the time being he has not returned to television. Kidman gambled, won, and hasn’t given up.

His new series Nine Perfect Strangersadapts Liane Moriarty’s novel, in which nine strangers attend an uneconomical 10-day spiritual retreat at a place called Tranquillum House, run by an enigmatic woman.

Playing that spiritual leader has critics wishing for “more Nicole Kidman” (Variety), who see in his work an “impressive interpretation” (Paste Magazine) or that they value her as a “too good” actress (decide).

“She got so into the role that she didn’t respond to her name and only if she was referred to as Masha would she stop ignoring those who called her. The interpreter surprises with a very marked Russian accent, ”explains the magazine ELLE.

In the 2000s she was already considered one of the best actresses in the world thanks to The hours, The others either Moulin Rouge!, but far from settling down, he has decided to continue growing in another scenario —without abandoning the cinema—. Thanks to this, in 2021 she reigns on the television plane.

