How Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox are putting a twist on their breakups

The lattice of celebrity breakups is made up of despised women. For starters, Diana, Princess of Wales, who was coaxed into a fairytale marriage (facing the gallery) with a man who yearned to be another woman’s tampon. Then came the photos of Brad Pitt on the beach in Kenya with Angelina Jolie, the co-star of Mr & Mrs Smith and alleged “another woman” after his separation from Jennifer Aniston. We also have Ethan Hawke: After his divorce from Uma Thurman he married the family nanny. After the separation of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, it was also Ben, and not Jen, who married the caretaker of their sons. Traditionally, when famous couples break up, the men “win”: they pick themselves up (if they ever stumble) and quickly “date” new, often younger, women. Meanwhile, their female counterparts, as talented, beautiful and beloved as they are, become a sad one-dimensional emoji… Or maybe not anymore?

In recent months, something very unusual in the world of celebrities has surprised me for good: women over 35, divorced or single, who are having the time of their lives with new partners. In the process of divorcing Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, 40, seems to be dating Peter Davidson -SNL star and Hollywood’s favorite season boyfriend, twelve years her junior. kourtney kardashianat 42, has never married, but had a tortuous on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick. She now she’s madly in love and engaged to the rocker Travis Barker, who gives you flowers everywhere. His goth friends, Megan Fox (35 years old) and Machine Gun Kelly (31) are similarly subverting the usual pattern. After Fox’s breakup with her ex-husband, Brian AustinGreen, she was the first to start a new relationship, now much talked about, with the rapper. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis They broke up after eight years together, and she is the one who is cavorting with a 27-year-old star: a certain Harry Styles.

This twist to the breakup has put some famous men in the vulnerable position their wives had long assumed.: lick their wounds while their partners (visibly) move on. See Disick’s direct messages lamenting the spree with loving public displays of affection from Kravis. Seeing a newly “liberated” man enjoying a beach vacation with a “new love” is the most typical thing in the world, but last summer it was Wilde who appeared with Styles on a boat off the coast of Italy.

We are used to female celebrities having to face their separations (Garner revealed that she and Affleck were already separated when he hooked up with his babysitter, ), but (horror!) now it is the male partners who have to publicly process what happened. Austin Green told his podcast last year that when Fox went to shoot a movie (with Kelly), he realized he wanted to distance himself from him: “I was shocked and sad, but I can’t be mad at her because You don’t decide to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice, it was what I sincerely felt.” Fox, for his part, followed the traditionally masculine ritual after a breakup (see Brad Pitt’s article on W on home bliss with Jolie): gushing about their new relationship in an interview, referring to Kelly as their “twin flame”.