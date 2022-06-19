How did Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam become a god?

MADRID, June 19. (CultureLeisure) –

If something is making clear the promotional material of Black Adam is that the antihero embodied by Dwayne Johnson not only is he capable of returning from the dead, but he can also do so as a almost a god. Of course, the journey to obtain his tremendous abilities has not been devoid of difficulties. What is the source of his power?

To answer this question, it is necessary to go back to the origins of the character in staplessince, as almost always in these cases, in them could be found the keys that will guide its adaptation to the big screen.

The first version of the character that Johnson will play in the film was very different from the current one. Teth Adamwhose first appearance on staples dates back to December 1945, was the first bearer of the fantastic powers of the magician Shazam, who had chosen him as champion and his successorbut the power corrupted him and ended up becoming the sorcerer’s sworn enemy. And, as expected, from his new champion, Billy Batson.

Of course, as with any other comic book character, and from the DC universe, from time to time, its origin and the source of its powers, are modified so that they are in line with the present. Even before the crisis the new 52was resurrected by a machine created by Doctor Sivanna, one of the great villains of Shazam.

It is a camera very similar to the one that can be seen in the latest black adam trailer and in which Johnson’s character appeared in a state of hibernation at the present timewhile a sequence of flashbacks alluded to his past life in Ancient Egypt.





“I was a slave until I died. Then I was reborn as a god”, that is the phrase with which Johnson alludes to his origins in the trailer, hinting that his exceptional abilities are closely linked to his resurrection.

In fact, one of the theories that is penetrating the most among fans is that it is Sivanna himself or a variant of him, who brings back the antihero thanks to his machine and Black Adam is reborn thanks to herdoes not mean that it is the reason why he gets his powers.

However, although for the moment, the source of his power has not been revealed on the tape, it would not be illogical to think that the source of his power had his basein addition to his own wizard Shazam or his daughter, Blaze, on the rock of eternity. The powerhouse from which both Adam and Billy Batson draw their powers in the comics.

Meanwhile, waiting for new information to emerge, Black Adam fans will have to wait for the next October 23 when the movie with Dwayne Johnson as the DC antihero arrives in theaters.