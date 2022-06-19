honor in his day. Dr. Héctor Ortiz, an illustrious representative of pediatrics

Dr. Héctor Luis Ortiz Martínez is a solemn medical professional from Yauco, Puerto Rico. On his exalted path to pediatrics, Dr. he says that he is the first doctor in his family.

Dr. Héctor Luis Ortíz, pediatrician.

The doctor. Hector Luis Ortiz Martinez is a solemn medical professional from Yauco, Puerto Rico. On his lofty way to pediatricsthe doctor tells that it is the first medical in your family.

“I did not get a reference from someone who motivated me to study medicine, so, in general, my whole vocation was to save lives and improve the quality of life from the patients. That romantic thought still moves me”, said the doctor in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Ortiz takes us into his life and tells us that when he arrived at the School of Medicine he had the intention of being a gynecologist, but in the third year clinical rotations he reflected that gynecology did not attract him as he thought. So, he later rotated through the ophthalmology area, but he wasn’t convinced either.

“In contrast, when I rotated through pediatrics I was quite surprised as I didn’t expect to like it so much. I got up every day happy that I was going to take care of the children, that I was going to deal with the mothers, that I was going to improve their quality of lifeetc”; the doctor expressed with emotion.

Later, in his fourth year, he did another rotation to convince himself that this was what he really wanted, and it turned out that it was. “So I stayed with that”said.

“I woke up every day thinking ‘this is what I want to do for the rest of my life’. Dealing with the children was what filled me the most. That’s how I end up choosing pediatrics”, he asserted.

Héctor Ortiz also refers to the fact that, when he finished his degree, it was a different time and he did not do a subspecialty, but now he thinks that God knows what he is doing because, in fact, there is currently a lack of general pediatricians.

“When you are with the patient, you realize what will make you happy in the long term. and that’s what happened to me”, denoted the doctor.

He believes that all this depends a lot on the vocation and way of being of each person, so he does not regret anything and fervently declares that if he were born again he would be a pediatrician, and if not, he would be a teacher.

“The other thing that would be if it wasn’t medical or pediatrician, it would be to be a teacher. To be able to teach others the little but valuable that you know. It is another area that fills me a lot. Because it fills me a lot to be able to share the little or much that I can give. Furthermore, not everything is medicine, not everything is knowledge, not everything is theory. There is also the human part, we must not forget that”.

Career path

“When I graduate I do my residency at pediatrics at the Regional Hospital of Caguas, and once I finished my residency I moved to Mayagüez in 1986 (at the age of 28), and that is where I now reside. I worked the first two years with another recognized pediatrician in Mayagüez, and later I established my private practice”; the pediatrician said.

The doctor adds that, in addition, he was working at the Bellavista Hospital until the year 2000 and at the Perea Hospital, apart from his private practice. Later, at the time the Health Reform program began in Puerto Rico and he joined, he began working at the San Antonio Inc hospital in Mayagüez.

“Currently I continue with the private office practice and I have courtesy privilege at Hospital Perea. In addition, I am the Director Medical of the Department of Pediatrics of the San Antonio Hospital since 2012”, he claimed.

In June 2019, Ortiz began work as a hospitalist at the Centro Medical of Mayagüez, still exercising his private practice. He is an ad honorem professor of third year students at the Ponce School of Medicine, as well as seeing exchange students from Guadalajara, Mexico. Similarly, for approximately eight years he has been an ad honorem professor at the Río Piedra Medical Sciences Campus.

In itself, I have a lot of activity that fills me a lot because apart from the day-to-day activity of seeing patients, I am also involved in the educational part.”, he told MSP.

Cooperation in AMPRO

Héctor Ortiz joined the Western Rivers Society of Pediatric Physicians in 1986. He was president in the 90’s. Subsequently, he has continued as medicaladvisor to the board and president of the Scientific Committee.

“Currently, in the scientific committee I am the person belonging to the directive that is in charge of obtaining the human resources of conferences for the annual conventions, among other responsibilities. From there also trying to keep pediatric medical education up to date”; he asserted.

Retirement date?

“I see my retirement date getting further and further away, first because I like what I do and second because I don’t see myself doing anything else. Maybe I will work less or dedicate myself to teaching instead of going to the hospital, but I still can’t say my retirement date. as long as i’m healthy and alert to everything, no. As long as I have physical and mental health, my goal is to continue”, assured the pediatrician.

His projects are basically to continue with what he is doing, to continue learning, both academically and humanly, as well as to continue strengthening his spiritual part.

“I would also like to emphasize preventive medicine, especially vaccination.. In addition, among my priorities is educating about the myths that have led to a decrease in the vaccination rate, putting the health and lives of the most vulnerable, children and immunocompromised patients, at risk.”, he told MSP.

Experiences

As for Hurricane Maria two years ago, Dr. Ortiz remembers it as a great learning experience. He says that he had a very nice experience, well, he had a patient hospitalized for 28 days during the hurricane. “I had to go see that patient at the hospital at least twice a day, but, despite how difficult it was, due to the situation the island and therefore the patients were going through, I learned a lot. I also learned that technology is not everything, that you can go back to basics”.

Now, he says that with the subject of the tremors, he has also had the opportunity to go on missions to the mountain villages to bring supplies and see the needs of others, and he believes that for this reason the human factor must always be present.

“I also went to missions in Haiti, that has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life”.

That is why he recommends to his medical students that when they have the opportunity to go to places of need, they go, because that will change their lives.

“That Haiti experience changed my life 180°“, kept up. He says that it changed his whole perspective of what is need and learning to value how little or how much you have. However, he still hopes to have those kinds of experiences again, whether in Haiti or anywhere, and in the not too distant future.

Message from Dr. Ortiz

The message that Ortiz gives to his colleagues and medical students is that, first, the most important thing is the vocation. Let what you do fill your heart and if you don’t have a vocation in what you’re doing, find something else. “That is why my favorite word in life is vocation”He says.

Second, that in medicine, as in other similar professions, no type of technology is above the patient. Never think that you know everything, know how to recognize your limitations and when you reach them seek help for the benefit of the patient.

The message for parents is to trust your pediatrician, to ask all the questions you have to ask, to trust him or her, and to go to the pediatrician first before going to an emergency room.

“That they take me into account before anything is a type of relationship that I value a lot because I am also protecting and educating the patient”.

Regarding preventive medicine, the pediatrician considers that patient education is essential, since “an educated mom and dad, results in one more patient healthy”; finished.