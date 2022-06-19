His face was declared the most beautiful in the world, according to mathematics – El Financiero

Amber Heard has been in the spotlight for a while: in addition to the fact that this year she faced her ex-husband the actor Johnny Depp in the so-called ‘trial of the century’, who sued her for defamation and won, the 36-year-old actress became famous in films such as ‘Zombieland’ (2009), ‘Hell at the wheel’ (2011), ‘Diary of a seducer’ (2011) and ‘Aquaman‘, was also considered the woman with the most beautiful face in the worldaccording to scientific software.

Heard began his acting career at the age of 17 and by 2016 his already famous face was analyzed during a doctor’s study Julian Silvaof the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London.

The most beautiful faces in the world

According to a US Weekly publication, in 2016 De Silva used a facial mapping software Amber Heardwhich uses the golden ratio, a number with a Greek base of Phi (1.618) that represents aesthetically pleasing proportions and for a long time it was thought that it represented the “secret formula of the most beautiful faces in the world”.

In his research, De Silva calculated face shapes to discover the qualities that make someone physically beautiful, using computer mapping. applied proportion to some of the world’s most remarkable facesamong which Heard stood out.

After measuring eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw, and facial shape, as well as 12 key points, she was found to be 91.85 percent of the Greek Phi ratio.

In second place was placed kim kardashian (91.39 percent), Kate Moss (91.06 percent), Emily Ratajkowski (90.8 percent) and Kendall Jenner (90.18 percent).

Meanwhile, the British actor Robert Pattinson was declared the “most handsome man in the world” according to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phiwith 92.15 percent, according to the research work carried out by Dr. De Silva on what constitutes the “perfect face”.