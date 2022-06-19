Last year a rumor circulated that we would see Naruto in Fortnite for a long time before it became a reality in November, when we saw the arrival of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura and Kakashi as battle royale skins. It seems that Epic Games will continue their Shueisha collaboration and release skins from Hinata, Orochimaru, Itachi and Gaara.

When the Naruto skin for Fortnite had already been confirmed but not yet revealed, a Japanese magazine showed us the first look at the team 7 skins in the battle royale before its official announcement. Something similar just happened this week, as a magazine showed the appearance of Hinata, Gaara, Itachi and Orochimaru as the new Naruto skins in Fortnite.

The new collaboration between Naruto and Fortnite was announced on June 15, when the game’s official account published an image presenting the RIVALS event, planned for June 23. We will likely see the return of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi skins to the Fortnite store, as well as new Hinata, Itachi, Gaara, and Orochimaru skins.

Known leaker Shiina said that regardless of the Japanese magazine leak, the Hinata and Itachi skins had been given to him. “confirmed” by MidaRado, who claims to have reliable information as an insider. “If anyone had doubts that the image of the new Naruto skins was real, this is your confirmation.”

Although the leaker “confirmed” that we will soon see the Hinata and Itachi skins in the Fortnite store, he clarified that Gaara and Orochimaru are also a reality, since the four characters from the magazine will arrive in the game this month.