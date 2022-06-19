“Having a child changes your life and is the most rewarding”, Dr. Lemuel Martínez

The infectologist affirms that his children have been the most satisfying thing in his life, even more than the achievements obtained in his profession.

Dr. Lemuel Martínez, infectologist, member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and father of two children. Photo: provided by the doctor.

Dr. Lemuel Martínez, infectologist, member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and father of two children, shared his experience with fatherhood, which he describes as challenging and rewarding at the same time.

“It’s a very big challenge. When you start having a family, you start having more parenting responsibilities” he said, acknowledging that medicine is a discipline that takes time and that the times to share with the family are not the same every day.

“Those who perhaps work in an office can control the time, but in the hospital it is more complex, emergencies or unexpected situations can arrive that require the specialty that one works, in this case infectology” he added, “it is very challenging to have a family in a structured system when our career is not so structured as far as times are concerned“.

In dialogue with Medicine and Public Health He stated that his passion for the profession began very early, he was attracted to understanding the human body, understanding physiology, biochemistry and applying that knowledge to people. “Medicine allows you that combination of applied science in people’s lives, not only knowing the processes, but how to be able to offer help that impacts the health of the individual” he indicated.

His process of being a father involved several challenges for his familyespecially because with the emergency situation due to COVID-19 they had to implement various precautions to avoid contagion, taking into account that he lived through multiple situations exposed to the virus, not having the necessary equipment or in the best conditions.

“At that time one did not know how contagious the virus was. virus by other different means to the respiratory tract and We have always been aware of the risks that this implies. One is aware of that in the field of infectology, but in times of pandemic it was more stressful.”

In this regard, he also expressed that “when the children see that one arrives from work, they see their dad arrive, not the doctor and they jump because they haven’t seen them for a long timethat’s why many of us create disinfection areas out of the house, to protect them”.

Now that society has returned to daily activities, she understands that her children can be exposed anywhere, however, she emphasizes that family conversations and the support they have given her allow her to face the challenge of balancing her professional life and family. “We must try not to miss the most important activities, in medicine and family“.

His experience with the birth of his first baby moves him and affirms that all children are blessings, despite making various sacrifices and waiting together with his wife due to their busyness, the time comes to have a child and there is no feeling to describe it. “You can work in hospitals and participate in different births, but there is nothing that compares to the experience of living it.”

He also talked about household responsibilities, considering that his wife is also a doctor. “We share the responsibilities, but not from the point of view that it touches us, but see it as moments to share with children”

Recently, she had her second child, a second blessing, “everything multiplies. It’s even more rewarding than the career one can do” he added.

His recommendations to new parents focus on balancing time with family and vocation so as not to miss out on the best moments of their children. “The most valuable thing is to recognize that it is a big, challenging responsibility, but it is the most rewarding thing that one will have in life. One can make many academic, economic sacrifices, but none of that is going to hold you in the nightThose things aren’t going to look you in the face.”