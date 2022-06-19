Harsh criticism of Kourtney Kardashian for doing this to her son

Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son, Reign Disick, kept very long hair during his first years of life. His long hair distinguished him for a long time and became his personal hallmark, becoming a topic of conversation and criticism against the eldest of the Kardashians who always defended her little one’s hair as “The most beautiful hair in the world. Whoever says otherwise, ABCDEFG,” he responded to criticism on his Instagram account. However, now the questions have intensified for having cut Reign’s hair again in a very unconventional way.

After a couple of weeks of honeymoon with her husband Travis Barker, the celebrity has dedicated herself to spending more time with her children. On June 12, he published on his social networks a photo of his youngest son, Reign, with a rockstar haircut and hairstyle, an image far removed from a seven-year-old boy, which has caused harsh criticism. to Kourtney Kardashian for doing this to her youngest son.



Reign Aston Disick

7-year-old Reign Aston Disick was photographed by his mum after his new haircut showing a central mohawk and shaving the rest of his head. The photos that the influencer shared show the little boy on a bathroom seat after the change of look, with a gesture of being unsatisfied with the result and the network users. “This is very stupid. How can you do something like that to your son?” wrote one of the businesswoman’s followers. “Stop changing your personality for Travis. I don’t think he likes it very much,” wrote another. “Let’s go! You don’t have to be doing these things to your kids. Poor baby,” posted another follower. “He’s not even smiling. Very bad idea, ”says another comment. “Oh no, he looks sad. His small face says it all, “added another user among the hundreds of comments and criticisms of the new haircut of Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son with his ex-husband Scott Disick.

In addition to these criticisms, Internet users do not stop relating Reign’s new look to her mother’s new husband, Travis Barker, who in 2009 walked the red carpet with his two children in his arms, Alabama and Landon, who was then 6 years, with the same haircut. And in 2021, the rocker congratulated his son with a souvenir photo for his birthday.

It is not the first time that this has happened since the little boy had previously made changes to his hair. His first haircut was at the age of five with a complete shave of the mane. At that time, his parents called the Hollywood barber and stylist, Jason Schneidman, who armed himself with his best scissors to cut the more than 25 centimeters long hair of Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son and leave him completely shaved. Two years later the little boy wears a change of look that has received many questions, although her mother ignores the criticism.