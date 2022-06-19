Hailey Bieber copies Rihanna

Following in the footsteps of the iconic Rihanna, one of the pioneers in launching beauty brands created by celebrities, model Hailey Bieber decided to create her own line designed for skin care. Inspired by the ‘Fenty Skin’ concept, the line of skin care from Rihanna’s brand, ‘Fenty Beauty’, Justin Bieber’s wife launched, after several months of waiting, the brand ‘Rhode Skin’.

At first, Alec Baldwin’s niece made it known that she had registered the trademark, then published in TikTok uOne of the product samples while it was being formulated in the laboratory and left some subliminal messages with the emoji of glazed donuts in some of his Instagram posts, and although the line is not inspired by this sweet bread doughnut, the truth is that promises to leave skin with a ‘glazed’ finish.



Hailey Bieber at the Oscars

Finally, the brand was launched this Wednesday June 15, presenting a small selection of three products: the ‘Barrier Repair Cream’: a moisturizer that promises to calm, comfort and restore the most exposed layer of the skin with the help of antioxidant peptides; the ‘Peptide Glazing Fluid’: a gel serum with a light texture and fast absorption that visibly plumps and hydrates the skin, achieving the effect of luminous skin that is very characteristic of Hailey; and the ‘Peptide Lip Balm’: a balm that is responsible for restoring and moisturizing the lips, leaving a shiny and nourished appearance on the lips. In addition, it comes in three presentations: ‘Scentless’, ‘Salted Caramel’ and ‘Watermelon Slice’. Each of these products is available on the web for $29.00. $29.00 and $16.00 respectively, but all five products can also be purchased as a kit for $95.00.

In an interview for Glamor US, the model comments on why she decided to create a small but very effective line. “I wanted it to be just the essentials. I also have this spirit of doing one really good thing, and where I get that thought from is the way I curate and edit my wardrobe as well. That’s how I feel about skin care too. That perfect moisturizer you keep coming back to and searching for because it has a great real proven formula and is doing exactly what you need it to do.”, counted.

In the interview, the model assured that her family had always taught her to take care of her skin since her childhood, but in recent years she has focused more on the skin care like her beauty technique. “I feel like I’ve really developed my beauty philosophy over the last eight years. And during the pandemic, I really had the opportunity to immerse myself in learning about my favorite ingredients and perfect myself and discover what I love about skincare.”.

In addition, he also stated that he wanted to create an affordable brand so that no one feels left out. “I want people to feel like they’re included in something that feels cool, essential and aesthetically pleasing (…) I want them to feel like they have access to amazing skin care’.