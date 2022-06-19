Guido Rodríguez aims to leave Real Betis

Midtime Editorial

Guido Rodriguezone of the most sought-after midfielders today, and right now, as part of the Real Betisawaits for his future, which could well be far from The leaguebecause it seems to be ready to take the next step.

The Argentinian, King’s Cup Champion with the Beticseemed sung to sign for the Atletico Madrid; however, another of the teams that previously showed interest in his services seems to bid for him again, the Arsenal of England.

For the verdiblanco, although guide is part of your column, a containment sale will mean a good stock market, ideal to balance your finances.

Several elements would be in the portfolio of some other institutions, but Rodriguez It would mean one of the ones who left the team the most tickets.

The Athleticwho has sighed for him, seemed sung as the next owner of his letter, at the request of Diego Simeon; however, the accounts do not seem to give them. This suitor would no longer be.

Then the Gunners They could enter the remove, although the midfielder does not look badly on staying either, because he feels comfortable with Betis.

In the case of a possible sale, Betis will have to yield to America 30% of the total amount, because the condition of not making it so expensive, when they bought it, was to maintain a percentage of their rights.