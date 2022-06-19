Grow mushrooms in Minecraft: best methods to plant them and how to do it

Having a wide range of options at your disposal in Minecraft is always a wise decision. Therefore, you always have to carry everything or have a good number of items in production. Cultivation is very necessary within the Mojang game.

And within the crop, in this guide we are going to focus on mushrooms. There are two types: large and smallbut due to the various parameters that need to be taken into account, growing mushrooms can be a choke for some players.

How to grow mushrooms in Minecraft: best methods and types

If you want to grow large mushrooms or mushrooms you should use bone meal on red or brown mushrooms to grow a larger mushroom if planted in a block of soil, grass, podzol, mycelium, or nylium. The proper spacing is as follows: 7x7x8

The best procedure is to plant a mushroom in a podzol block, use the bone meal on the mushroom, and then wait for it to grow, repeating the process as many times as you like.

In case you want planting small mushrooms you must take into account light levels and it is that they will not grow if the light level is higher than 12. So you must consider very well where you want to place your mushroom farm. Never with a big light source on it.

So that everything generates fewer problems, you can make your farm not too high and perhaps you should pave the ground with a slab. In addition, you can use a torch to generate artificial lighting that is not greater than 12.

